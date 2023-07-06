Two Visakhapatnam girls to represent India in free style artistic skating in Asian Games

It’s a sunny greeting astatine Dhelpur, a suburb successful Mohali, wherever a squad of skaters is practising nether nan watchful eyes of its coaches. There is nary scope for mistakes arsenic they glide gracefully. Among them are Akula Sai Samhitha and Dontara Greeshma who will beryllium representing India astatine nan Asian Games successful nan free style creator skating arena to beryllium held successful China successful September and October this year.

With little than 2 months to spell for nan prestigious continental multi-sport event, nan skaters are undergoing rigorous training for 15 days successful nan campy astatine Dhelpur earlier they caput backmost to Visakhapatnam, their hometown, and commencement their last preparations.

Visakhapatnam woman Akula Sai Samhitha who will beryllium representing India astatine nan Asian Games successful nan free style creator skating arena to beryllium held successful China | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The temper is 1 of tense excitement here. I americium assured of moving connected my techniques and travel retired stronger,” says 18-year-old Samhitha, arsenic she winds up nan greeting training session. A student of BTech astatine Andhra University College of Engineering for Women, Visakhapatnam, Samhitha first kitted retired successful skating cogwheel erstwhile she was four-and-a-half years old. Under nan guidance of her begetter Akula Pavan Kumar, a nationalist coach who has trained skaters for Asian championships and World championships, Samhitha worked her measurement up slow and steadily successful creator skating and bagged 68 gold, 21 metallic and 7 bronze medals successful various international, national, State and territory level competitions.

“In creator skating, method and powerfulness are 2 captious elements. These person to beryllium developed complete a play of time. Samhitha utilized to put successful 5 hours of regular believe till she reached Class X. Those were important years to hone her skill,” says her begetter Pavan Kumar. Then, attraction shifted to academics for a while. Samhitha is backmost connected way this year, dedicating 4 to 5 hours a time towards her training. In 2020, she was awarded nan Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for exceptional achievements successful nan section of sports. “Playing for India successful nan Asian Games is simply a dream travel existent for me,” says an affectional Samhitha, adding: “I will springiness my best.”

Visakhapatnam woman Dontara Greeshma who will beryllium representing India astatine nan Asian Games successful nan free style creator skating arena to beryllium held successful China | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Aches and falls person been a portion of Dontara Greeshma’s life. But nary of it bothered her arsenic she marched retired victorious successful various creator skating competitions. At 14, Greeshma is simply a champion creator skater.

The Class X student of Visakha Valley School successful Visakhapatnam is patient successful pursuing her goal. “I want to bring location nan badge for India,” says Greeshma, who is being coached by P Satyanarayna (Indian squad coach for Asian Games) and K Chitti Babu (Andhra Pradesh coach).

Dontara Greeshma and Akula Sai Samhitha pinch nan coaches astatine nan 15-day training campy astatine Dhelpur.

She has been practising for 8 hours each time – 4 hours successful nan greeting and 4 successful nan evening – to maestro her techniques. In nan run-up to nan action tests for nan Asian Games, Greeshma did diversion believe from 5am to 7am to build stamina and flexibility. Two months of aggravated training showed results erstwhile she recovered a spot successful nan last database of players for nan Asian Games that was declared connected June 25.

Training during nan gruelling summer, however, did person its effects. A week earlier she was to time off for nan 15-day training convention astatine Dhelpur, she fell sick pinch a terrible power stroke. “We were worried. Even nan coaches were unsure if she would beryllium capable to make it. But she recovered conscionable connected clip and now we are here,” says Sharmila Shekhar, Greeshma’s mother.

Greeshma’s introduction into creator skating astatine nan property of 4 was her parents’ measurement of channelising her energy. “She was an highly energetic child. Skating was nan astir accessible athletics backmost then,” says Sharmila. After a twelvemonth successful Visakhapatnam, Greeshma had to move to Hyderabad pinch her family wherever she began training nether Anup Kumar Yama, an Arjuna awardee, for nan adjacent 4 years. “That group nan instauration for her sporting profession and she began bagging medals,” says Sharmila. Greeshma later shifted backmost to Visakhapatnam and continued her training astatine Shivaji Park nether nan guidance of her 2 coaches.

“It looks effortless arsenic we do our moves crossed nan rink, but actually, a batch of effort goes in,” says Greeshma. The Class X student makes judge she catches up pinch her studies during nan breaks astatine nan 15-day training campy successful Punjab.