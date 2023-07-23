U.S. opens Women's World Cup title defense with victory over Vietnam

AUCKLAND, New Zealand —

Sophia Smith has yet to find a shape that’s excessively large for her.

In college, she led Stanford to a nationalist title. In nan NWSL, she led nan Portland Thorns to a title and became nan youngest subordinate to triumph convention MVP honors. So it came arsenic nary astonishment that she made her first World Cup crippled her ain arsenic well, scoring a brace of first-half goals and assisting connected Lindsey Horan’s second-half people Saturday to lead nan U.S. to a 3-0 triumph complete Vietnam.

For nan U.S., nan triumph was much clumsy than clinical, pinch nan Americans outshooting Vietnam 28-0, putting 7 of those connected target, yet wasting chance aft chance. But they did capable to tally their unbeaten streak to 18 games successful World Cup play, nan first measurement connected what nan squad hopes will beryllium a travel that ends pinch an unprecedented 3rd consecutive title.

With Megan Rapinoe, nan World Cup MVP 4 years ago, and Rose Lavelle, voted nan third-best subordinate successful France, nursing injuries, nan U.S. went pinch an unconventional starting lineup, moving midfielder Julie Ertz to halfway back, wherever she past played a meaningful crippled successful nan 2019 World Cup opener, and giving midfielder Savannah DeMelo her first world start. Both Rapinoe and Lavelle came connected successful nan 63rd minute. For Lavelle it was her first action since early April and she was astir rewarded pinch a goal, but her changeable from nan correct helping successful nan 86th infinitesimal deed nan crossbar.

Whether nan U.S. will beryllium capable to proceed riding its extent to occurrence is different question. The Americans look nan Netherlands, nan 2019 World Cup runner-up, successful group play Wednesday. And nan 16-team knockout shape figures to beryllium nan astir competitory successful history.

“This is what is expected to happen,” said Horan, nan U.S. skipper and nan only American who plays for a nine extracurricular nan NWSL, of nan betterment successful nan women’s crippled astir nan world. “We want a competitory World Cup. We want each of these teams to springiness america their champion matches. Before we were conscionable like, oh, this is going to beryllium 6-0, 7-0 aliases whatever. That’s not really it is anymore. Teams are up to this level. It’s going to beryllium nan astir competitory World Cup — it already is — and that’s exciting. That’s what everyone wants, wants to watch.”

Consider nan U.S., which is classed No. 1 successful nan world. It hit Thailand 13-0 successful its tourney opener 4 years ago. But Vietnam, playing nan first World Cup crippled successful its history, proved overmuch tougher for everyone but Smith.

Sophia Smith, right, celebrates pinch Crystal Dunn aft scoring a 2nd extremity for nan U.S. against Vietnam astatine nan Women’s World Cup connected Saturday. (Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

Expected to beryllium nan breakout prima of this World Cup, Smith opened nan scoring successful nan 14th minute. The series started pinch Horan sending a shot guardant for Alex Morgan, whose back-heel walk recovered Smith successful afloat sprint up nan near wing. She outran a brace of defenders, past grounded a left-footed changeable done nan legs of Vietnamese keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh.

Smith doubled nan lead successful nan dying infinitesimal of first-half stoppage time, left-footing a changeable done postulation and again done nan keeper’s legs. Morgan helped group up that score, too, though minutes earlier she had been disappointment by Thanh, who guessed correctly and dove successful beforehand of nan American’s punishment shot.

Smith’s 2nd people was primitively negated by an offside telephone but that was overruled aft a video review.

Horan past made successful 3-0 it nan 77th minute. After Smith drove to nan extremity line, drafting a big of Vietnamese defenders pinch her, she sent a right-footed walk into nan halfway of nan container for a lonely Horan, who had an quiet nett to sprout at.

Things won’t get immoderate easier against nan Netherlands. The Americans hit nan Dutch successful nan last of nan past World Cup arsenic good arsenic successful nan quarterfinals of nan Tokyo Olympics, connected punishment kicks, 2 years ago.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski’s ngo heading into this tourney was a analyzable one. Not only has he been saddled pinch nan unit of keeping nan U.S. connected top, but he’s besides been asked to remake an aging squad younger. So nan squad he brought to New Zealand includes a U.S. grounds 14 players making their first travel to nan tournament, including Smith and teen Alyssa Thompson, nan second-youngest American to play successful a World Cup, who made her debut precocious successful nan 2nd half.

So far, he seems to person chosen correctly.