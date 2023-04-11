U.S. Treasury Risk Assessment On DeFi Seeks To Identify Potential Gaps In Regulatory Regime

Advertisement

On April 6, 2023, nan U.S. Department of nan Treasury published its illicit finance consequence appraisal connected Decentralized Finance (DeFI) services. Non-compliance to Anti-Money Laundering/Countering nan Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) was identified arsenic nan superior DeFi vulnerability exploited by illicit actors.

In March 2022, nan U.S. Department of nan Treasury published National Risk Assessments for Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing, and Proliferation Financing, highlighting nan astir important illicit finance threats, vulnerabilities, and risks facing nan United States.

Also successful March 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden signed Executive Order 14067 connected Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets, which called upon each applicable national agencies to coordinate actions to mitigate nan Illicit Finance and National Security Risks Posed by nan Illicit Use of Digital Assets.

The conscionable released Treasury consequence appraisal has made respective recommendations, including strengthening nan U.S. AML/CFT supervision of virtual plus activities and assessing imaginable enhancements to nan U.S. AML/CFT regulatory authorities arsenic applied to DeFi services.

Other Treasury recommendations included nan request to proceed investigation and backstage assemblage engagement to support knowing of developments successful nan DeFi Ecosystem and to proceed engagements pinch overseas partners to adjacent gaps successful nan implementation of nan world standards to virtual assets and virtual plus work providers.

More Treasury recommendations included advocating for cyber resilience successful virtual plus firms, rigorous codification testing, nan robust sharing of accusation astir imaginable threats, and nan promotion of responsible invention of mitigation measures associated pinch DeFi.

In nan United States, nan Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and related regulations enforce obligations connected financial institutions to assistance U.S. authorities agencies successful detecting and preventing money laundering.

The Treasury Department has requested stakeholder input connected nan consequence appraisal to pass nan adjacent steps. Public input is sought connected determining whether DeFi services are a financial institution nether nan BSA.

According to nan consequence assessment, nan Treasury besides seeks to understand really nan U.S. authorities tin promote nan take of measures to mitigate illicit finance risks and further recommendations to punctual DeFi services that autumn nether nan BSA meaning of a financial institution of their existing AML/CFT regulatory obligations.

The Treasury further seeks nationalist input connected really nan U.S. AML/CFT regulatory model tin efficaciously mitigate nan risks of DeFi services that presently autumn extracurricular nan BSA meaning of a financial institution and really AML/CFT obligations should alteration based connected nan different types of DeFi services.

The Treasury Department’s consequence appraisal connected DeFi services intends to place and reside imaginable gaps successful nan United States’ AML/ CFT regulatory, supervisory, and enforcement regimes.

As per nan 2023 Crypto Crime Report by Chainalysis, successful 2022 DeFi protocols accounted for US$ 3.1 cardinal aliases 82.1% of each cryptocurrency stolen by hackers.