Uber Hits Another Milestone In Healthcare, Launching Same-Day Prescription Delivery

Earlier this week, Uber Health announced yet different milestone successful its ngo to amended healthcare access: aforesaid time medicine delivery.

The press release describes: “For nan first time, those utilizing Uber Health—including healthcare providers and wellness plans—will beryllium capable to negociate medicine transportation from immoderate drugstore successful their work area done nan aforesaid level they already usage to coordinate proscription for patients. This motorboat enables providers to connection a afloat suite of attraction solutions that widen beyond nan 4 walls of a session and is designed to amended diligent experiences and wellness outcomes.”

This is simply a important measurement guardant for Uber Health, arsenic good arsenic for millions of group that don’t different person regular entree to healthcare. Notably, location transportation for medications is simply a immense convenience facet for many— particularly for aged populations that person challenges pinch mobility aliases pinch driving,

Moreover, location is an added use beyond elemental convenience: adherence to medications. A study by Express Scripts indicated that patients are much apt to really return their medications regularly erstwhile they are delivered to their home. The study indicated “that Medicare Part D patients taking medications for nan comorbid conditions of diabetes, hypertension and precocious cholesterin who utilized a location transportation drugstore had a 59% greater likelihood of being adherent crossed each therapy people for medications successful location transportation compared to retail.” This illustrates nan existent worth that consumers find successful location delivery.

The Uber App. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Caitlin Donovan, Global Head of Uber Health, explains: “At Uber Health, we are building solutions that reside lessons we’ve learned from years astatine healthcare companies operating successful value-based attraction contracts. Too overmuch clip has been spent ensuring patients had a thrust to their follow-up appointment, had picked up nan correct prescriptions, aliases had entree to nutrient […] That’s why I’m proud to adhd a scalable medicine transportation solution to our level that empowers attraction teams to afloat adjacent nan loop. From medicine transportation and NEMT [non-emergency aesculapian transportation] coming to patient nutrient and market transportation successful nan coming months, Uber Health remains committed to delivering a much connected attraction travel done a single, seamless platform.”

The transportation inaugural is powered by a business pinch ScriptDrop, a healthcare exertion institution that connects pharmacies and transportation partners.

On a larger scale, Uber has worked difficult to advancement successful healthcare. Most importantly, nan institution prides itself successful helping “improve diligent attraction by enabling healthcare organizations to put rides and services connected behalf of others by utilizing a centralized, easy-to-use dashboard aliases an API.” Similar to medicine delivery, for many, getting to a doctor’s assignment aliases a infirmary is very challenging. In this regard, Uber provides a overmuch needed service, enabling ways that patients tin go amended connected pinch healthcare facilities.

The institution is good poised to supply this service: according to nan latest financial results published by Uber past month, gross bookings grew 19% year-over-year to $30.7 billion, and transportation gross bookings grew to $14.3 billion. These numbers bespeak nan sheer size and powerfulness of nan Uber network, and nan unthinkable infrastructure that nan institution has built globally.

With its expansive resources and network, Uber Health has a monolithic opportunity to create important impact, and whitethorn supply easier entree to healthcare for millions of people. Now, pinch aforesaid time medicine delivery, nan institution is 1 measurement person to achieving succeeding successful its quest to amended last-mile healthcare delivery.