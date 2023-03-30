UCLA gymnasts vault into regional final with season-high-tying score

Brooklyn Moors is back, and for UCLA nan timing couldn’t beryllium better.

The Olympic all-around finalist made her competitory debut this play arsenic a pre-meet substitution and had a profession capacity to thief UCLA move 1 measurement person to ending its nationals drought.

Led by their champion vault rotation since 2020 and a season-high 49.675 connected beam, the Bruins won their NCAA location semifinal Thursday pinch a season-high-tying people of 198.275 astatine Pauley Pavilion.

No. 4 UCLA precocious to Saturday’s location last astatine 5 p.m. against No. 5 Utah and Washington, which precocious from nan first semifinal, and No. 14 Missouri, which vanished 2nd to nan Bruins pinch a people of 197.4.

The Utes won nan first semifinal pinch a people of 198.125 while Washington upset No. 12 Auburn to return 2nd pinch a 196.775.

Scores reset for Saturday and nan apical 2 finishers beforehand to nan NCAA championships successful Fort Worth, Texas, April 13 to 15. Although it would beryllium UCLA’s first travel to nationals arsenic a squad since 2019, nan Bruins didn’t look affected by nan stakes.

“This is conscionable different time successful nan office,” Moors said of nan team’s connection aft nan meet. “Our motto this week has been nary regrets. … We sewage coming done, but caller slate tomorrow and for Saturday.”

Moors injured her knee successful December, soon earlier UCLA’s accumulation meet. After entrenching herself successful UCLA’s level lineup past season, nan sophomore was constricted to 3 accumulation routines during nan regular season, including 2 connected floor, wherever nan Bruins are classed first nationally.

Coach Janelle McDonald didn’t put Moors into nan level lineup until aft nan four-minute, 30-second touch warmup instantly earlier nan event. She tied her career-best pinch a 9.925 that near McDonald fanning distant tears afterward.

Selena Harris competes pinch UCLA gymnastics astatine nan NCAA Los Angeles Regional connected Thursday astatine Pauley Pavilion. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

“With our play going connected and everyone successful nan lineup competing truthful confidently, it’s difficult to make immoderate of those swaps,” McDonald said. “Brooklyn didn’t fto that deter her. She comes successful each time and she worked really difficult for this moment.”

On vault, a beardown pre-meet warmup assured McDonald that Moors was fresh to compete. Her career-high 9.9 helped UCLA to a vault people of 49.575, which eclipsed nan team’s erstwhile play precocious by one-tenth of a point.

UCLA was 11th successful nan state connected vault, its lowest-scoring event. For overmuch of nan season, nan Bruins lined up 4 of six vaulters pinch 9.95 commencement values, sacrificing a full of two-tenths successful imaginable scoring. But Moors gave nan Bruins an further 10-point commencement worth to spell pinch Jordan Chiles and Selena Harris.

Even pinch a little commencement value, Chae Campbell led nan Bruins connected vault pinch a cleanable Yurchenko afloat that earned a 9.95. Margzetta Frazier group nan array for nan season-best rotation pinch a career-high 9.9 successful nan leadoff position.

Haunted by bum ankles, Frazier started practicing afloat only during nan past month. But nan injuries cropped up connected level again erstwhile she landed short connected her last tumbling pass. Frazier grimaced done her ending airs and needed assistance from trainers connected nan sideline, but she looked perfectly patient connected vault, punctuating her regular by sprinting toward her teammates.

The fifth-year elder sewage nan grant of advancing nan Bruins done nan oversized bracket aft nan meet, holding a bluish UCLA sticker successful nan aerial and placing it connected nan adjacent round. She smoothed it retired cautiously pinch some hands and turned astir to spot her squad jumping pinch joy.

Chiles pulled Frazier into an extended clasp arsenic tears welled successful nan Olympian’s eyes.