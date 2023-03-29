UCLA's Jaylen Clark declares for the NBA draft despite serious leg injury

9 hours ago
Less than a period aft he suffered a superior lower-leg injury that sidelined him for nan season’s last six games, UCLA’s Jaylen Clark has declared for nan NBA draft.

The inferior defender who established himself arsenic 1 of nan nation’s apical protect players made his announcement Wednesday on Instagram, declining to uncover whether he intended to plunge headlong into nan June 22 draught aliases sphere his remaining eligibility.

Clark said past week location was nary timetable for his return to nan tribunal aft undergoing room 3 days pursuing his wounded early successful nan 2nd half of nan Bruins’ last regular-season crippled against Arizona connected March 4. His first crippled backmost pinch nan squad came during UCLA’s West Region semifinal nonaccomplishment to Gonzaga, Clark watching from down nan chair pinch his correct limb resting connected a scooter.

Clark’s move to state for nan draught astatine a clip erstwhile he’s recovering from a important wounded is akin to that of a erstwhile UCLA teammate. Chris Smith declared for nan 2021 draught while rehabilitating a torn knee ligament, going undrafted earlier signing a two-way statement pinch nan Detroit Pistons and later suffering different knee injury.

The 6-foot-5 Clark is an enticing imaginable because of nan relentlessness that made him nan Pac-12 and National Assn. of Basketball Coaches protect subordinate of nan year. After becoming a full-time starter for nan first clip this season, Clark averaged 13 points, six rebounds and a Pac-12-best 2.6 steals per game.

Among his highlights were a bargain and breakaway dunk to thief decorativeness disconnected Kentucky astatine Madison Square Garden and a second-chance three-pointer successful nan last seconds to assistance nan Bruins complete rival USC astatine Pauley Pavilion.

Clark said past week that he was up of schedule successful his recovery.

“It’s been great,” he said. “I ain’t successful nary pain, I tin get up and do everything.”

Other Bruins are besides facing decisions astir their future. Senior guardant Jaime Jaquez Jr. is expected to time off aft becoming nan Pac-12 subordinate of nan twelvemonth and freshman defender Amari Bailey could besides depart for nan NBA aft averaging 17.3 points during his last six games of nan 2022-23 season. Redshirt elder constituent defender Tyger Campbell has not said whether he will return for nan other play of eligibility granted successful nan aftermath of nan COVID-19 pandemic.

Freshman halfway Adem Bona besides must determine whether he will time off aliases return to rehabilitate his enarthrosis wounded and play different play astatine UCLA earlier turning professional.

Source Latimes

