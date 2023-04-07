UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya prediction, odds, picks, start time: Fight card best bets by proven MMA expert

In a rematch of their hard-fought conflict astatine UFC 281, Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will look disconnected erstwhile again for nan UFC Middleweight Championship erstwhile they meet connected Saturday astatine UFC 287 astatine Kaseya Center successful Miami. Pereira stopped Adesanya astatine 2:01 of nan 5th information by TKO past November successful New York. He had won and successfully defended his middleweight crown six times anterior to nan loss, conscionable his 2nd arsenic a professional. He mislaid his ray heavyweight debut successful March 2021, losing by unanimous determination to Jan Blachowicz. Since losing his middleweight debut successful October 2015, Pereira has won each 7 of his UFC matches since, but is besides 33-7 competing successful kickboxing. The main UFC 287 conflict paper originates astatine 10 p.m. ET.

Adesanya is simply a -135 favourite (risk $135 to triumph $100), while Pereira comes backmost astatine +115 successful nan latest for UFC 287: Adesanya vs. Pereira 2 likelihood from Caesars Sportsbook. The co-main arena features a welterweight matchup betwixt Gilbert Burns (-475) and Jorge Masvidal (+350). Before finalizing immoderate UFC 287 picks, make judge you check retired nan MMA predictions and betting proposal from SportsLine master Kyle Marley.

Marley won nan first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting title sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly connected aggregate MMA betting and regular Fantasy shows. He watches each azygous conflict for each master MMA paper and does extended investigation earlier each event.

Over nan past 4 years, $100 bettors who person followed Marley's picks are up astir $12,000. In 2022, nan accomplished MMA expert launched nan UFC play by advising SportsLine members to backmost Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) successful nan featherweight main event. Kattar's lopsided determination triumph gave Marley's followers different easy winner. Anyone who has followed him has seen monolithic returns.

UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya preview

Adesanya is very acquainted pinch Pereira, not only having faced him nan past clip retired successful UFC, but besides losing doubly to him successful kickboxing successful 2016 and 2017. The 33-year-old from New Zealand, has compiled an awesome 23-2 grounds successful UFC, winning 15 matches by knockout and 8 by decision. After debuting successful 2012, he won nan AFC Middleweight Championship pinch a first-round knockout of Melvin Guillard successful July 2017. Four months later, he followed that up pinch a knockout of Stuart Dare to triumph nan vacant Hex Fight Series Middleweight Championship.

In April 2019, Adesanya earned nan UFC Middleweight Championship pinch a determination triumph complete Kelvin Gastelum. He past won and unified nan UFC Middleweight Championship successful October 2019 by knocking retired Robert Whittaker successful nan 2nd information of UFC 243. Adesanya defended his title pinch wins complete Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Whittaker and Jared Cannonier. Pereira past put an extremity to his streak.

Pereira, 35, from Brazil, has not only had occurrence successful UFC, but besides successful kickboxing, wherever he is nan erstwhile Glory middleweight and ray heavyweight champion. He was nan first and only combatant to clasp Glory titles successful 2 weight classes astatine nan aforesaid time. His occurrence successful kickboxing allowed him to emergence to No. 1 successful nan rankings successful some nan kickboxing middleweight and light-heavyweight divisions. As of March 21, he is classed sixth successful nan UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings.

Pereira started his UFC profession going 2-1 from 2015 to May 2016, earlier turning his attraction full-time to kickboxing. As a kickboxer he went 4 years without a nonaccomplishment from 2017 to 2021. Since refocusing connected UFC successful November 2020, he is 5-0 pinch 4 knockouts and 1 unanimous decision. Prior to stopping Adesanya, he earned a first-round knockout against Sean Strickland astatine UFC 276 successful July 2022. See each of Marley's picks here.

Top UFC 287 master picks

One of Marley's apical UFC 287 picks: He is backing Santiago Ponzinibbio (+210) to upset Kevin Holland (-260) successful a conflict of welterweight contenders connected nan main card.

Ponzinibbio had mislaid 3 of 4 UFC matches anterior to knocking retired Alex Morono successful nan 3rd information of UFC 282 successful December. After 2 gut-wrenching divided decisions, nan 36-year-old Argentinian turned successful nan Performance of nan Night successful nan Catchweight bout pinch Morono. In a profession which began successful July 2008, Ponzinibbio has compiled a 29-6 profession record. He has 16 wins by knockout, six by submission and 7 by decision.

Holland, 30, is looking to move astir his caller inclination which has seen him suffer 4 of 7 bouts since 2021, pinch 1 of those being a nary contest. He has mislaid his past 2 matches, 1 by submission and 1 by area stoppage connected a TKO. The TKO was successful his past bout against Stephen Thompson successful December astatine UFC connected ESPN: Thompson vs. Holland. In 33 matches, Holland is 23-9 pinch 1 nary contest.

"This statement looks excessively wide to maine and it's making maine want to broadside pinch Ponzinibbio. Holland is nan much well-rounded fighter, but his separator is going to beryllium connected nan crushed successful this matchup. This is simply a very adjacent conflict connected nan feet though, and I don't spot Holland looking to concatenation wrestle to springiness him complete a 70% betting line," Marley told SportsLine. See who other to prime here.

UFC 287 odds, conflict card

Israel Adesanya (-135) vs. Alex Pereira (+115)

Gilbert Burns (-475) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+350)

Adrian Yanez (-190) vs. Rob Font (+160)

Kevin Holland (-260) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (+210)

Raul Rosas (-260) vs. Christian Rodriguez (+210)

Joe Pyfer (-200) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+170)

Luana Pinheiro (-175) vs. Michelle Waterson (+150)

Kelvin Gastelum (-125) vs. Chris Curtis (+105)

Lupita Godinez (-270) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (+220)

Karl Williams (-420) vs. Chase Sherman (+325)

Jaqualine Amorim (-270) vs. Sam Hughes (+220)

Ignacio Bahamondies (-350) vs. Trey Ogden (+275)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (-190) vs. Steve Garcia (+160)