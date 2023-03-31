Issued on: 31/03/2023 - 15:28

Members of nan Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) position themselves connected nan Ugandan broadside of nan separator municipality successful Bunagana, Democratic Republic of Congo, while awaiting deployment connected March 30, 2023.

Ugandan troops operating arsenic portion of an East African location subject unit entered nan eastbound DR Congo separator municipality of Bunagana connected Friday, an service serviceman and witnesses said.

The soldiers are intended to supervise nan gradual withdrawal of nan M23 rebel group, which has conquered swathes of territory successful eastbound Congo since taking up arms again successful precocious 2021.

The Ugandan contingent of nan East African Community (EAC) unit entered Bunagana connected Friday morning, according to nan unit commander, Kenyan General Jeff Nyagah.

He explained to reporters connected Friday that astir 1,000 Ugandan soldiers had crossed into nan municipality -- which lies connected nan Ugandan separator -- arsenic portion of a contingent that is expected to yet comprise 2,000 troops.

A Bunagana resident besides told AFP that Ugandan troops had entered nan town, pinch vehicles and tanks.

On Thursday evening, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni stated that nan troops are not owed to conflict nan M23.

Rather, they will "occupy immoderate of nan positions that nan M23 has handed complete to nan East African Force arsenic a neutral force", he said.

The seven-nation EAC decided past June to create a subject force, pinch nan purpose of stabilising eastbound Congo, which has been plagued by equipped groups for decades.

The M23 first came to world prominence successful 2012, erstwhile it captured nan eastbound Congolese metropolis of Goma earlier being driven out.

But nan Tutsi-led group re-emerged from dormancy successful precocious 2021, arguing that nan authorities had ignored a committedness to merge its fighters into nan army.

It went connected to seizure ample chunks of North Kivu state and displace hundreds of thousands of people, and has travel adjacent to surrounding Goma.

March 30 was expected to people nan extremity of nan withdrawal of "all equipped groups", according to a timetable adopted successful mid-February by nan EAC. The deadline was not respected.

Kenyan General Nyagah said that nan M23 withdrawal would beryllium "sequenced".

The Democratic Republic of Congo accuses its smaller neighbour Rwanda of backing nan M23, which nan United States, other Western countries and independent UN experts agree with, but Kigali denies.

(AFP)