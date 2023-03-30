UK car production up 13% in February, EV sales surge

Share

British car manufacturing output rises 13.1% successful February to 69,707 units.

Volumes up for some location and overseas markets but exports thrust wide uplift.

Hybrid, plug-in hybrid and artillery electrical conveyance output surges again, up 72.2%, accounting for 2 successful 5 cars produced successful nan month.

New SMMT personnel study finds 9 successful 10 firms want measures to present debased cost, debased c power to thief support modulation to zero emanation technologies.

UK car accumulation roseate 13.1% successful February, up to 69,707 units, according to nan latest figures published coming by nan Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Factories made an further 8,050 cars, pinch volumes buoyed by an easing of proviso concatenation shortages – notably of semiconductors – which person bedevilled nan world manufacture since nan early months of 2021.

Production for some location and overseas markets roseate by double digits, up 20.3% and 11.5% respectively, pinch exports driving nan wide uplift. 56,634 cars were produced to fulfil world orders, up from 50,786 a twelvemonth earlier and accounting for 81.2% of output, pinch nan mostly of these exports (59.6%) heading into nan UK’s largest trading partner, nan EU.

Shipments to nan EU roseate 6.5%, helping to offset declines to nan US (-19.9%) and China (-21.6%), providing further grounds of nan request for continued free waste and acquisition crossed nan Channel. Exports to Turkey, Japan, Australia and South Korea, meanwhile, besides rose, collectively by 85.0%, and together represented a full of 6,498 cars, aliases 11.5% of exports.

The UK’s automotive business modulation to hybrid, plug-in hybrid and artillery electrical vehicles continued, pinch mixed volumes surging 72.2% from 15,905 to a full of 27,392 units and accounting for 2 successful 5 (39.3%) cars produced successful nan month.

Ramping up output of these vehicles still further is crucial, and a caller SMMT personnel study reveals that 9 successful 10 firms want measures to present debased c and cost-effective power supply, to thief support nan transition to zero-emission technologies.

While automotive businesses are broadly optimistic astir nan adjacent 12 months, much than 8 successful 10 study that input and employment costs person risen successful nan past 3 months, truthful action to alleviate cripplingly precocious and uncompetitive power costs ranks arsenic their number 1 concern. Support connected business rates, easing proviso shortages and entree to waste and acquisition are besides each viewed arsenic beneficial for growth.

Says Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive:

“February’s maturation successful UK car accumulation signposts an manufacture connected nan roadworthy to recovery. The fundamentals of nan assemblage are strong; a highly skilled workforce, engineering excellence, a assemblage that is embracing caller electrified conveyance manufacturing and wide-ranging capabilities successful nan EV proviso chain.

“To return advantage of world opportunities, however, we must standard up astatine gait and make nan UK nan astir charismatic destination for automotive finance by addressing trading and fiscal costs and delivering debased carbon, affordable energy.”

The news follows SMMT’s March publication of Race to Zero: Powering Up Britain’s EV Supply Chain, a blueprint for really nan UK tin boost its electrical conveyance manufacturing successful nan look of fierce world competition.





Notes to editors

1 SMMT personnel Q1 Automotive Insights Survey conducted February 2023.

Mar 30, 2023Chris Price

For latest tech stories spell to TechDigest.tv