UK fined TikTok nearly USD 16 million for misusing children's personal data

1 hour ago
The United Kingdom regulator has fined nan Chinese-owned video-sharing level TikTok almost USD 16 cardinal for a number of 'data protection law' breaching, including misusing children's personal data, according to CNN.

UK's accusation commissioner's agency fined TikTok USD 15.9 cardinal and estimated that nan video-sharing level allowed complete 1 cardinal children nether 13 to usage its level successful usurpation of its ain rules successful 2020.

On Tuesday, nan Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) stated that nan video-sharing level had not done capable to spot who, astatine what age, nan assemblage is accessing their platform. TikTok besides grounded to return action to region underage children and hadn't provided due accusation to users astir really their information was being collected and used. The good applies to norm breaches betwixt May 2018 and July 2020.

"There are laws successful spot to make judge your children are arsenic safe successful nan integer world arsenic they are successful nan beingness world. TikTok did not abide by those laws," John Edwards, nan UK Information Commissioner said.

He added, "TikTok should person known better. TikTok should person done better."

A spokesperson for TikTok told CNN that nan institution "invest[s] heavy to thief support nether 13s disconnected nan platform" and that it disagreed pinch nan ICO's decision.

"Our 40,000-strong information squad useful astir nan timepiece to thief support nan level safe for our community," nan spokesperson said.

The good comes arsenic a drawstring of Western countries turns their backmost connected nan Chinese-owned video streaming platform.

Earlier, Australia, France, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and India, successful a very first phase, banned nan TikTok app from each devices pinch entree to nan country's parliament by nan extremity of March.

Australia will prohibition nan usage of TikTok connected authorities devices "as soon arsenic practicable," nan country's attorney-general announced earlier connected Tuesday, citing information concerns, according to CNN.

