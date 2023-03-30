UK growth confirms recession avoided in 2022

Image source, Getty Images

By Tom Espiner Business reporter, BBC News

The UK system performed amended than antecedently estimated astatine nan extremity of past year, revised charismatic figures show.

It was antecedently thought nan system had not grown successful nan past 3 months of 2022, but caller Office for National Statistics data shows it grew by 0.1%.

The latest figures corroborate that nan UK system avoided falling into recession astatine nan extremity of 2022.

The ONS said telecommunications, building and manufacturing had each fared amended than initially thought.

It besides said family finances had been helped by nan government's power measure support scheme.

The main driver of nan system successful nan UK - nan services assemblage - was boosted by a sizeable jump for recreation agents.

Manufacturing maturation was driven by nan narcotics industry, and building maturation was up overmuch much than antecedently thought.

The ONS besides revised up its estimate for nan economy's capacity successful nan July-to-September quarter. It now says GDP - nan worth of nan equipment and services nan state produces - fell by 0.1%, compared pinch its erstwhile estimate of a 0.2% fall.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said nan figures "show there's underlying resilience successful nan UK economy".

However, he added that "families up and down nan state are facing existent pressure".

A recession is usually defined arsenic erstwhile nan system contracts for 2 three-month periods successful a row, truthful nan maturation astatine nan extremity of 2022 intends nan UK avoided one.

Last week, nan Bank of England said that nan system was expected to turn only somewhat successful nan coming months.

However, Bank politician Andrew Bailey said he was "much much hopeful" for nan economy, and it was no longer heading into an contiguous recession.

Mr Bailey's comments came aft nan Bank accrued liking rates to 4.25% from 4%.

Interest rates person been many times hiked arsenic nan Bank attempts to get nan soaring gait of value rises nether control.

Inflation, which is nan complaint astatine which prices rise, remains adjacent to its highest level for 40 years, and deed 10.4% successful nan twelvemonth to February.

Ruth Gregory of Capital Economics said nan revised ONS figures showed that precocious ostentation took a somewhat smaller toll connected nan system than thought.

However, she said astir of nan effect of higher rates was yet to beryllium felt.

"We still deliberation nan system will gaffe into a recession this year," she said.