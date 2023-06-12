UK probes Novo's Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda over suicidal, self-harming thoughts

Britain is reviewing a people of narcotics utilized successful a glucosuria medicine and a weight-loss curen sold by Novo Nordisk aft immoderate patients reported suicidal aliases self-harming thoughts, 2 weeks aft akin action by nan European Union.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said successful a connection to Reuters precocious connected Tuesday it was reviewing information information connected a people of narcotics known arsenic GLP-1 receptor agonists.

This includes Novo's Ozempic, which contains nan progressive constituent semaglutide and is approved to dainty Type 2 diabetes.

Another supplier being reviewed is Novo's Saxenda, which contains nan progressive constituent liraglutide and is approved arsenic a weight-loss treatment. Saxenda is Novo's older GLP-1 supplier and has little effectiveness than its newer obesity curen Wegovy, which contains semaglutide.

Novo told Reuters it had received a petition connected Monday from nan MHRA astir nan agency's reappraisal of imaginable suicidal and self-harming thoughts related to GLP-1 drugs.

"The reappraisal is ongoing and a consequence will beryllium provided wrong nan requested timelines," it said successful a statement.

The MHRA said AstraZeneca's GLP-1 supplier for type 2 diabetes, called exenatide and marketed arsenic Bydureon, was besides included successful nan review. AstraZeneca did not instantly respond to a petition for remark connected Wednesday.

The MHRA said 2 different GLP-1 drugs, Sanofi's lixisenatide and Eli Lilly's dulaglutide, were besides included.

Sanofi told Reuters it is alert that nan MHRA is conducting nan review.

"We are moving pinch nan MHRA," it said. "Sanofi confirms our continuous diligent information and pharmacovigilance monitoring strategy has not identified immoderate information concerns."

"We are alert of nan MHRA’s review," Eli Lilly said successful a connection to Reuters. "Patient information is Lilly’s apical priority, and we will respond to nan reappraisal regarding information signals related to dulaglutide (Trulicity) arsenic portion of our regular regulatory reappraisal processes."

GLP-1 receptor agonists were primitively developed to dainty type 2 diabetes. They mimic a gut hormone that suppresses appetite, promoting a emotion of fullness.

The MHRA told Reuters that its reappraisal was initiated connected July 12th. The agency said it could not specify erstwhile it would reason aliases what nan results mightiness be.

It said nan reappraisal would see information information including adverse supplier reactions reported by patients and clinicians to nan MHRA and different medicines regulators that it did not name.

'Suicidal and self-injurious behaviour'

Between 2020 and July 6th this year, nan MHRA received 5 reports of suspected adverse supplier reactions involving semaglutide associated pinch "suicidal and self-injurious behaviour", via its Yellow Card strategy for collecting and monitoring information concerns specified arsenic broadside effects from medicines.

Between 2010 and July 6 this year, nan MHRA received 12 suspected adverse supplier reactions involving liraglutide besides associated pinch "suicidal and self-injurious behaviour".

"Patient information is our apical priority," said Dr Alison Cave, nan agency's main information officer. "We will cautiously see each disposable grounds and pass immoderate further proposal to patients and healthcare professionals arsenic appropriate."

The beingness of a study is not impervious of causation, nan MHRA says.

The agency approved Novo's Wegovy successful 2021 for weight-loss treatment, but nan supplier has not yet launched successful Britain. Novo has put disconnected introducing nan supplier successful overmuch of Europe to prioritise supplying nan United States, wherever request has surged since its motorboat 2 years ago.

The play injection leads to an mean weight nonaccomplishment of astir 15 per cent, alongside changes to fare and exercise.

The MHRA said successful its connection that though Ozempic was not approved for weight loss, "it is commonly utilized off-label for that purpose" successful Britain.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said earlier this period it had begun investigating GLP-1 narcotics aft Iceland's wellness regulator flagged 3 cases of patients reasoning astir termination aliases self-harm.

It is besides investigating GLP-1 narcotics for imaginable consequence of thyroid cancer.