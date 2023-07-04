UK weather: hottest June since records began - Met Office

Image source, PA Media

By Georgina Rannard Climate reporter

The UK had nan hottest June connected record, nan Met Office has confirmed.

The mean monthly somesthesia of 15.8C exceeded nan erstwhile highest mean June temperature, recorded successful 1940 and 1976, by 0.9C.

Climate alteration made nan chance of surpassing nan erstwhile associated grounds astatine slightest doubly arsenic likely, scientists besides said.

Records were surgery successful 72 of 97 areas successful nan UK from wherever somesthesia information is collected.

As good arsenic nan wide UK June record, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland each recorded their warmest June since nan Met Office started collecting nan information successful 1884.

"It's officially nan hottest June connected grounds for nan UK, for mean somesthesia arsenic good arsenic mean maximum and minimum temperature," said Met Office's Climate Science Manager Mark McCarthy.

"An summation of 0.9C whitethorn not look a immense amount, but it's really important because it has taken nan mean daytime and nan nighttime clip somesthesia for nan full of nan UK," Paul Davies, Met Office Climate Extremes Principal Fellow and Chief Meteorologist, told BBC News.

"That's important successful a warming ambiance and because of nan consequential impacts connected society," he added.

He besides said that while nan UK recorded a higher one-off somesthesia of 40.3C past summer, nan quality past period was nan sustained power some time and night.

Rain was besides successful short proviso for overmuch of nan month, pinch conscionable 68% of nan mean June rainfall.

Wales was peculiarly dry, pinch conscionable complete half of its mean monthly rainfall.

The Met Office utilized a supercomputer to analyse nan temperatures and place nan fingerprint of ambiance alteration connected nan weather.

"We recovered that nan chance of watching a June beating nan erstwhile associated 1940/1976 grounds of 14.9°C has astatine slightest doubled since nan 1940s," explains Mr Davies.

"Alongside earthy variability, nan inheritance warming of nan Earth's ambiance owed to human-induced ambiance alteration has driven up nan anticipation of reaching record-high temperatures," he added.

Climate alteration is driving utmost upwind events astir nan world.

The world has warmed by astir 1.1C since nan business gyration astir 200 years ago.

Greenhouse gases person been pumped into nan ambiance by activities specified arsenic burning fuels, which person heated up nan Earth's atmosphere.

Last twelvemonth nan UK recorded temperatures supra 40C for nan first time. Scientists said that would person been "virtually intolerable without ambiance change".

Dr Richard Hodgkins, elder teacher successful beingness surface science astatine University of Loughborough says it is notable really nan lukewarm upwind "fits expectations of a changing ambiance successful nan UK".

He said researchers person been predicting patterns wherever upwind appears to get "stuck", which would mean longer heatwaves.

The basking June was "somewhat for illustration a emblematic upwind arena for nan UK, but stretched retired successful clip overmuch longer than normal," he added.

The barren and lukewarm upwind past period affected wildlife and quality pinch situation groups warning of food deaths and flowering plants wilting.