Issued on: 07/04/2023 - 17:50

Ukrainian servicemen transportation a Kornet guided rocket launcher that nan Ukrainian service claims it seized from Russian troops, now successful usage for combat against Russia's penetration of Ukraine, adjacent Kreminna, Luhansk, successful Ukraine, connected March 26, 2023.

Ukraine’s president and apical information brass discussed ways to forestall leaks of subject accusation astatine a gathering connected Friday, Kyiv said, aft concealed documents detailing Western thief for Ukraine reportedly ended up online.

A connection astir nan gathering issued by nan president’s agency did not opportunity a leak had occurred. It besides did not mention to a New York Times report that said documents astir U.S. and NATO plans to build up nan Ukrainian military had been leaked online.

“The participants of nan gathering focused connected measures to forestall nan leakage of accusation regarding nan plans of nan defence forces of Ukraine,” a presidency connection said, detailing different topics that participants besides discussed.

The Times reported connected Thursday that nan Pentagon was investigating really documents astir plans to build up Ukrainian forces earlier their planned counter-offensive against invading Russian forces were posted connected societal media channels this week.

Reuters was not instantly capable to reappraisal nan leaked documents. The Kremlin did not instantly respond to a petition for comment.

Ukrainian statesmanlike advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters earlier that nan archive leak looked for illustration a Russian disinformation cognition to sow doubts astir nan counter-offensive.

He said nan leaked information contained a “very ample magnitude of fictitious information” and that Russia appeared to beryllium trying to prehend backmost nan inaugural successful its invasion, now successful its 14th month.

“These are conscionable modular elements of operational games by Russian intelligence. And thing more,” Podolyak said successful a written statement.

Ukrainian troops person for months faced a Russian onslaught successful its eastbound that has focused connected nan metropolis of Bakhmut. Kyiv hopes its forces tin motorboat a counter-offensive successful nan coming weeks aliases months to wrest backmost occupied territory.

“Russia is looking for immoderate ways to prehend backmost nan initiative,” Podolyak said. “To effort to power nan scenarios for Ukraine’s counteroffensive plans. To present doubts, to discuss nan ... ideas, and yet to intimidate (us) pinch really ‘informed’ they are.”

The Times study said nan documents appeared to person been modified successful definite parts. One portion offered an estimate for Ukrainian subject losses that was acold higher than Western estimates made disposable truthful far.

Ukraine does not disclose nan standard of its losses and is very delicate astir nan subject.

(Reuters)