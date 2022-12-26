Ukraine says Russian missile strike on museum kills two

A Russian rocket has deed a depository building successful a Ukrainian city, sidesplitting astatine slightest 2 group and wounding 10 others, portion of a barrage of strikes coming arsenic Ukraine is readying its forces for an expected outpouring counteroffensive.

Ukrainian officials said connected Tuesday that nan Russian subject utilized S-300 aerial defence missiles to onslaught Kupiansk successful nan Kharkiv region, hitting nan depository of section history successful nan metropolis centre. The Russian subject has many times utilized S-300s, which Ukraine’s aerial defences can’t intercept, to onslaught crushed targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video from nan tract that shows nan ruined building and emergency responders examining nan damage.

“The violent state is doing everything to destruct america completely,” Zelenskyy said. “Our history, our culture, our people. Killing Ukrainians pinch perfectly barbaric methods.”

Zelenskyy said that a depository worker was killed, and Kharkiv location Governor Oleh Syniehubov later reported that nan assemblage of different unfortunate was pulled from nether nan rubble.

Syniehubov said that 3 group were hospitalised and 7 received insignificant injuries.

Kupiansk was captured by Russian forces successful nan earlier stages of nan Russian penetration but was reclaimed by Ukrainian forces successful a astonishment counteroffensive successful September that saw nan Russians driven retired of wide swaths of nan Kharkiv region.

A female besides died successful Russian shelling of nan municipality of Dvorichna, adjacent Kupiansk, and 2 civilians were killed successful nan eastbound Donetsk region, according to nan Ukrainian statesmanlike office.

The Ukrainian subject is now preparing for a caller monolithic counteroffensive, relying connected nan latest supplies of Western conflict tanks and different weapons and caller troops that were trained successful nan West.

Zelenskyy connected Tuesday met pinch nan apical subject brass to talk nan battlefield business arsenic good arsenic prospects for caller weapons supplies and nan mentation of troops.

“We person to accelerate nan gait of weapons proviso because each time of hold is nan lives of our soldiers,” Zelenskyy said connected Facebook.

Ukraine’s subject intelligence chief, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, successful an question and reply pinch RBC-Ukraine released Monday, described nan planned counteroffensive arsenic a “landmark conflict successful Ukraine’s modern history” that would spot nan state “reclaim important areas”.

Meanwhile connected Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing Moscow to return impermanent power complete overseas assets if Russian assets overseas are seized, Tass news agency reported.

Tass said nan decree mentioned Uniper SE’s Russian section and nan assets of Finland’s Fortum Oyj.