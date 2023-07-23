Ukraine updates: Drone strikes Crimea munitions depot

A monolithic detonation rocked an ammunition depot successful Russia-annexed Crimea connected Saturday, forcing nan removal of adjacent homes, news agencies reported.

The Ukrainian subject took in installments for nan attack, reportedly carried retired by a drone, saying it destroyed an lipid depot and Russian subject warehouses successful Oktyabrske, successful nan Krasnohvardiiske region of Crimea.

Sergey Aksyonov, nan Kremlin-appointed caput of Crimea, said successful a Telegram station that location were nary contiguous reports of casualties, but that authorities were evacuating civilians wrong a 5-kilometer (3-mile) radius.

Traffic was concisely halted connected nan Kerch bridge, which although about 180 kilometers (110 miles) to nan eastbound of nan attack, was nan segment of two explosions connected Monday that killed 2 group and damaged a conception of roadway.

Monday's onslaught was nan 2nd awesome onslaught connected nan span since nan commencement of nan war.

Russia seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine successful 2014, eight years earlier launching its full-scale penetration of nan country.

The Kerch Bridge, which links Russia and Crimea, is a conspicuous awesome of Moscow's claims on the peninsula.

The 19-kilometer (nearly 12-mile) span is nan longest successful Europe and is important for Russia's subject operations successful confederate Ukraine.

Here are immoderate of nan different developments from Russia's warfare successful Ukraine connected Saturday, July 22.

Poland opens repair hub for tanks damaged successful war

Poland said a repair hub for tanks damaged successful Ukraine has begun operating in nan confederate Polish metropolis of Gliwice.

"The attraction hub successful Gliwice has started operating! The first two Leopards person already arrived from Ukraine to nan Bumar plant," Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak wrote connected Twitter.

Poland has been 1 of Ukraine's strongest friends since nan full-scale Russian penetration began and has been negotiating a joint initiative for Leopard tanks pinch Germany.

But nary communal position has been announced connected that front.

At slightest 4 dormant successful Russian onslaught adjacent Donetsk

At slightest 4 group were killed successful nan astir caller Russian attacks connected a colony adjacent to Donetsk successful eastbound Ukraine, nan nationalist prosecutor's agency said.

Fab-250 bombs were dropped connected nan colony of Nyu-York by Moscow's forces connected Friday evening, nan agency stated.

Three civilians were taken to nan infirmary pinch injuries, nan agency reported.

The decease toll was expected to rise.

A warfare crimes investigation was opened by nan prosecutor's office.

Dnipropetrovsk location authorities reported 3 group had been injured by Russian artillery occurrence successful Nikopol, a municipality located connected nan banks of nan Dnipro River connected nan other broadside of nan Zaporizhzhya atomic powerfulness works that is occupied by Russian troops.

Russia blames West for decease of Russian journalist successful Ukraine

A Russian warfare newsman was killed and 3 others were wounded successful Ukraine connected Saturday successful what Russia's Defense Ministry said was a Ukrainian onslaught utilizing cluster munitions.

Rostislav Zhuravlev, a warfare analogous for authorities news agency RIA, and 3 different colleagues came nether occurrence in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, nan Ministry said.

It described nan decease arsenic "a heinous, premeditated crime" committed by Western powers and Kyiv and vowed a "response" against those to blame.

Cluster bombs are successful nan spotlight aft Ukraine received supplies from nan United States this month.

Many countries prohibition them because they rainfall shrapnel complete a wide area and tin airs a consequence to civilians.

Some bomblets typically neglect to detonate instantly and can rustle up years later.

DW cameraman wounded in Russian attack

A DW cameraman was injured by shrapnel connected Saturday successful a Russian onslaught connected a Ukrainian service training crushed successful Donbas, immoderate 23 kilometers (14 miles) distant from nan frontline, the German broadcaster said successful a statement.

DW's Ievgen Shylko was portion of a squad sent to study from nan training crushed adjacent nan municipality of Druzhkivka erstwhile they came nether Russian artillery fire.

"We were filming nan Ukrainian service during target believe erstwhile abruptly we heard respective explosions," DW analogous Mathias Bölinger said.

"We laic down, much explosions followed, we saw group were wounded," he added.

A Ukrainian worker was killed and respective others were injured in nan attack.

Zelenskyy, NATO's Stoltenberg talk Black Sea atom deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed nan "unblocking" of nan Black Sea atom corridor pinch NATO main Jens Stoltenberg aft Moscow this week exited a important woody to guarantee nan safe transition of ships.

"We shared assessments of nan existent business successful nan Black Sea and nan risks it poses for world nutrient security," Zelenskyy said connected Twitter aft a phone telephone pinch Stoltenberg.

"We besides identified pinch Mr. Stoltenberg nan privilege and early steps basal for unblocking and sustainable cognition of nan Black Sea atom corridor."

Stoltenberg wrote connected Twitter: "We powerfully condemn Moscow's effort to weaponize food. Allies guidelines pinch Ukraine for as long arsenic it takes & pursuing NATO Summit, Ukraine is person to NATO than ever before."

The atom deal, brokered by nan United Nations and Turkey, was signed past July to thief nan export of Ukrainian atom that was blockaded by Russian naval ships since nan commencement of nan invasion.

The woody allowed Kyiv to waste immoderate 33 cardinal tons of atom and different nutrient abroad, contempt nan ongoing war.

Since Russia pulled retired of nan deal, Moscow forces person been targeting atom retention accommodation successful nan cardinal Ukrainian larboard metropolis of Odesa.

China appeals for resumption of Ukrainian atom exports

China has urged some Russia and Ukraine to promptly resume their atom exports.

Geng Shuang said he hoped some parties would activity pinch nan United Nations to find a solutionImage: ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images

Geng Shuang, China's lawman imperishable typical to nan United Nations, appealed to nan 2 countries during a gathering astatine nan UN Security Council successful New York.

According to a study connected Chinese authorities television, Geng emphasized nan value of an early resumption of atom and fertilizer exports from some countries.

He expressed dream that each parties progressive would activity together pinch UN bodies to find a solution. The main extremity down this, arsenic stated by Geng, was to guarantee world nutrient security.

Moscow has linked nan hold of nan statement to nan removal of circumstantial sanctions imposed by nan West, peculiarly nan prohibition connected its banks from utilizing nan world payments method SWIFT.

The European Union clarified that Russian atom and fertilizer are exempt from nan sanctions and that galore banks are still connected to SWIFT.

Putin professional Girkin charged pinch inciting extremism

Prominent Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, besides known arsenic Igor Strelkov, was arrested and charged Saturday with inciting extremism and ordered to custody by a Moscow tribunal until September 18.

The charges reportedly revolve astir 2 outbursts he posted connected nan messaging app Telegram. However, he firmly denied each allegations and refused to cooperate pinch investigators, according to the Interfax news agency.

If recovered guilty, he could look up to 5 years successful prison.

Girkin, a erstwhile FSB serviceman and battlefield commander, gained notoriety for his engagement successful Russia's annexation of Crimea successful 2014 and his domiciled successful organizing pro-Russian militias successful eastbound Ukraine.

He has faced accusations of warfare crimes from Ukrainian officials and Western quality authorities groups, which he vehemently denies.

In 2022, a Dutch tribunal sentenced Girkin to life successful absentia for his alleged engagement successful nan shooting down of Malaysia Airlines formation MH17 complete eastbound Ukraine successful 2014, which resulted successful nan nonaccomplishment of 298 passengers and crew. Despite nan court's decision, he denied immoderate wrongdoing.

In May, Girkin announced nan statement of nan "Club of Angry Patriots," a group that wants to safeguard Russia from nan dangers of systemic turmoil, peculiarly related to subject failures successful Ukraine and imaginable powerfulness struggles wrong nan Russian elite.

Poland rebukes Russian ambassador complete 'provocative' remarks by Putin

Poland connected Saturday summoned nan Russian ambassador to protestation what Warsaw termed "provocative declarations" by President Vladimir Putin.

Putin connected Friday accused Warsaw of harboring territorial ambitions successful occidental Ukraine, an oft-repeated Russian claim, arsenic good arsenic by Belarus, a close Moscow ally.

Overseeing a nationalist information assembly meeting, Putin besides claimed that Polish occidental territories were a post-World War II "gift" from erstwhile Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

"The frontiers betwixt countries are perfectly untouchable and Poland is opposed to immoderate benignant of revision thereof," Polish lawman overseas curate Pawel Jablonski said.

He added that nan gathering pinch nan ambassador was "very brief."

The post-war colony aft 1945 saw present-day Poland move some 300 kilometers (185 miles) westwards compared to its pre-conflict borders.

That colony saw nan Soviet Union clasp connected to chunks of what had been parts of Poland that Moscow annexed successful 1939 while Poland gained onshore which had been portion of Germany.

mm, los/jcg (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)