Ukraine updates: Orthodox monks in Kyiv refuse eviction

Orthodox monks who've been ordered out of a monastery in Kyiv refused to leave on Wednesday, as a deadline to vacate the complex expired.

The conflict complete the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, Ukraine's astir revered Orthodox site, is portion of a wider belief conflict playing retired successful parallel pinch nan war.

The monks utilizing nan spot beryllium to nan Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which has been accused of links to Russia.

But nan tract is owned by nan Ukrainian government, and nan agency overseeing nan spot notified nan UOC earlier this period that, arsenic of March 29, it was terminating nan lease.

Metropolitan Pavel, an abbot of nan monastic complex, told worshippers that nan UOC would not time off nan tract pending nan result of a suit it revenge successful a Kyiv tribunal past week to extremity nan eviction.

No attempts to evict nan monks were made connected Wednesday but Pavel said nan UOC had been notified that nan handover of nan spot would statesman connected Thursday.

The Ukrainian authorities has been cracking down connected nan UOC complete its historical ties to nan Russian Orthodox Church, whose leader, Patriarch Kirill, has supported Russian President Vladimir Putin successful the penetration of Ukraine.

Here are immoderate of nan different notable developments concerning nan warfare successful Ukraine connected Thursday, March 30:

Russia stops sharing rocket trial info pinch US

Russia will nary longer springiness nan US beforehand announcement astir its rocket tests arsenic envisioned nether a atomic pact nan Kremlin has suspended, a elder Moscow diplomat said Wednesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian news agencies that Moscow has halted each accusation exchanges pinch Washington nether nan past remaining atomic arms pact pinch nan US aft suspending its information successful it past month.

Along pinch nan information astir nan existent authorities of nan countries' atomic forces routinely released each six months successful compliance pinch nan New START treaty, nan parties besides had exchanged beforehand warnings astir trial launches and deployments of their atomic weapons.

Such notices person been an basal constituent of strategical stableness for decades, allowing Russia and nan United States to correctly construe each other's moves and make judge that neither state mistakes a trial motorboat for a rocket attack.

Meanwhile, arsenic portion of nan Russian drills that began Wednesday, Yars mobile rocket launchers will maneuver crossed 3 regions of Siberia, Russia's Defense Ministry said. The movements will impact measures to conceal nan deployment from overseas satellites and other intelligence assets, nan ministry said.

Spain to nonstop six Leopard tanks to Ukraine successful coming weeks

Spain plans to proviso Ukraine pinch 10 German-made Leopard conflict tanks of nan older 2A4 type — with six to get successful nan adjacent 2 weeks — but will not nonstop Kyiv fighter jets, Defense Minister Margarita Robles said.

Ukrainian troops eager to try Western tanks

The different 4 tanks will person to beryllium sent astatine a later day because they must acquisition repairs to make them fresh for service, she said during a parliamentary statement connected Spanish subject assistance to Ukraine.

The dispatch of combatant jets was "categorically" ruled retired by nan minister. She said Spain does not person F-16 combatant jets of nan type Ukraine would for illustration to obtain. Other models are retired of nan mobility because Ukrainian pilots would request a training play of up to 2 years, Robles based on successful nan little location of parliament.

Ukraine hits metropolis wrong Russian-controlled territory

Russian authorities said Ukrainian forces had struck a railway depot and knocked retired powerfulness successful nan Russian-occupied metropolis of Melitopol successful nan Zaporizhzhia region.

The metropolis lies astir 65 kilometers (40 miles) from nan frontline and analysts person said it could beryllium a target for a highly-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive.

dh/sri (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)