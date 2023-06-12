Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy visits cathedral attacked by Russia

Skip adjacent conception What you request to know

Here's an overview of immoderate of nan main stories concerning Russia's warfare successful Ukraine connected July 28, 2023:

Separately, Ukraine said it recaptured nan strategical colony of Staromaiorske by driving a wedge done Moscow's protect positions

Meanwhile, nan US is reportedly planning to present nan promised Abrams tanks to Kyiv by September.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Odesa and visited nan historical Orthodox cathedral days aft it was attacked by Russia.

Japan to widen Russian export prohibition to immoderate automobiles

Japan intends to prohibition a scope of automobile exports to Russia, including hybrid cars, from August, said Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura. "The export to Russia of automobiles complete 1900-cc, hybrid motor rider cars and ample conveyance tires and truthful connected will beryllium banned from August 9," he said. The move is portion of nan Japanese cabinet's determination to widen nan scope of banned equipment to Russia, Nishimura said to reporters aft nan furniture meeting.



Russian attacks Odesa again, atleast 1 dead

Atleast 1 personification died successful Odesa aft Russia launched another overnight attack connected nan larboard infrastructure successful nan confederate Ukrainian region, said Ukrainian authorities. The Ukrainian subject said that 2 Kalibr missiles were fired from a Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine. It besides said that 8 kamikaze drones had been intercepted complete respective regions. The deceased was a civilian information guard, said Oleh Kiper, nan politician of nan region via Telegram. Ukraine's larboard metropolis of Odesa has been struck by aggregate Russian attacks.Image: Libkos/AP Photo/picture alliance After Moscow exited nan Black Sea atom deal, nan larboard metropolis of Odesa pinch a organization of complete 1 million, has been shelled aggregate times.

Ukraine's Orthodox religion breaks from Russia by adopting caller calendar

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) has approved a alteration to modulation to nan modern calendar. This marks different motion of nan widening disagreement betwixt Russia and Kyiv. The caller almanac will align nan Orthodox religion holidays pinch those of Catholics and Protestants. It besides corresponds to nan Gregorian almanac up to nan twelvemonth 2800. In a further bid to seperate itself from Russia, Ukraine's orthodox religion adopts caller calendar.Image: Jae C. Hong/AP/pictrture alliance The OCU, founded successful 2018 pinch authorities aid, is making a bid to distance itself moreover much from Russia. A synod of bishops collectively agreed to introduce the changes successful Ukraine's Orthodox church from September 1. They besides said that parishes and monasteries that wish to proceed utilizing nan aged Julian almanac whitethorn do so. The Orthodox churches successful Russia mention to nan Julian calendar.

Ukraine says it recaptured Russian-occupied confederate village

Ukraine said it had recaptured nan southeastern colony of Staromaiorske from Russian forces successful Donetsk region. "Our defenders are now continuing to clear nan settlement," said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar aft declaring that Staromaiorske had been liberated. In a run to thrust a wedge done Moscow's protect positions, Kyiv has been pressing guardant their counteroffensive done nan Russian-occupied southeastern portion of their country. Kyiv has reported slow but dependable progress. What's slowing Ukraine's counteroffensive? To position this video please alteration JavaScript, and see upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Russian President Vladimir Putinacknowledged nan intensified attacks by Kyiv complete nan past fewer days. However, he told Russian media that each Ukrainian battle had been efficaciously countered. Meanwhile, Ukraine has extended nan imposition of martial rule and mobilization for different 90 days. Else, it would person expired connected August 18. The hold of nan martial rule intends Kyiv cannot clasp regular elections.



US to present promised Abrams tanks to Ukraine

The US hopes to statesman delivering Abrams tanks to Ukraine by September, reported Politico. US President Joe Biden announced successful January that his management would provide Kyiv pinch 31 Abrams conflict tanks, but nan transportation process could return time. "Delivering these tanks to nan section is going to return time. Time that we'll spot and we'll usage to make judge nan Ukrainians are afloat prepared," he said astatine nan time. What makes nan Abrams vessel truthful effective? To position this video please alteration JavaScript, and see upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video He added that nan tanks would thief Ukrainian soldiers "improve their expertise to maneuver successful unfastened terrain." Back then, Anatoly Antonov, Moscow's ambassador to Washington, warned nan US that an support for nan transportation of nan tanks would beryllium "another blatant provocation against nan Russian Federation."



Zelenskyy inspects cathedral damaged by Russian missile

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited nan historic Orthodox cathedral in Odesa, days aft it was damaged by a Russian rocket attack, said nan president's office. He inspected nan grade of nan demolition successful nan church, which is located successful nan aged municipality of nan confederate larboard metropolis of Odesa, marked as a UNESCO World Heritage site. "The caput of authorities was informed astir nan authorities of nan demolition wrong nan religion and its existent condition," said nan president's office. The cathedral was primitively built successful 1794 nether imperial Russian rule. Russian onslaught connected Odesa damages cathedral To position this video please alteration JavaScript, and see upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Since nan onslaught past week, specialists person been examining nan possibilities for restoring nan celebrated building. During his evening reside connected Thursday, Zelenskyy said that he met pinch aesculapian workers successful Odesa and thanked them for their services. Ever since Moscow withdrew from nan UN-brokered Black Sea atom deal, Russia has been pounding Odesa, a centuries-old city located connected nan shores of nan Black Sea and is location to Ukraine's main seaport. ns/sri (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

