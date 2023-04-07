ULA continues investigation of Centaur stage “anomaly”

Enlarge / ULA stacks its Centaur V precocious shape onto nan first formation type of nan Vulcan rocket astatine Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. ULA

On nan evening of March 29, astatine Marshall Space Flight Center successful Alabama, United Launch Alliance started pressurizing nan precocious shape of its caller Vulcan rocket. But then, suddenly, thing went incorrect pinch this Centaur precocious stage.

Shortly aft nan incident, to his credit, nan main executive of United Launch Alliance, Tory Bruno, was speedy to admit on Twitter that thing had happened: "Keeping you posted: During Qual testing of Centaur V structural article astatine MSFC, nan hardware knowledgeable an anomaly."

Unpacking this tweet a small bit, Bruno is saying that during qualification testing—the process of testing rocket engines and stages connected nan crushed to find their behaviour during flight-like conditions—the Centaur shape had a problem. More than a week later, however, location are much questions than answers astir nan accident.

A mushroom cloud

Multiple sources confirmed to Ars that location was a ample detonation connected that Wednesday evening, resulting successful aggregate first responders coming to nan segment astatine NASA's section halfway wherever nan institution has a trial stand. No 1 was injured, but nan mishap made for melodramatic visuals.

"A file of burning, clear hydrogen changeable up into a mushroom unreality that dwarfed nan trial stand," 1 root said. "Their trial article is decidedly much than conscionable 'damaged.'"

The anomaly was captured connected video cameras operated by Blue Origin, which is restoring a adjacent trial stand. Located astir 100 meters from nan United Launch Alliance facility, Blue Origin has invested much than $100 cardinal successful NASA's old Test Stand 4670 for acceptance testing of its BE-4 and BE-3U rocket engines.

A Blue Origin root confirmed that a mushroom unreality formed from nan anomaly. Afterward, United Launch Alliance asked Blue Origin to delete nan explosive video footage from nan company's computers, which Blue Origin agreed to do.

The nonaccomplishment of nan Centaur precocious shape raises questions astir ULA's schedule for nan debut motorboat of its much-anticipated heavy-lift Vulcan rocket. For a mates of years, ULA has said it was waiting connected Blue Origin to present BE-4 engines for nan rocket's first stage. The truth that ULA was still doing qualification testing of nan Centaur precocious shape suggests it was besides a pacing point for nan caller motorboat vehicle.

Although this Centaur V precocious shape is based connected a practice design, nan caller type nevertheless has important upgrades. Previously, Bruno said Centaur V would beryllium capable to run for 40 percent longer successful formation and has two-and-a-half times much power than nan Centaur precocious shape ULA presently flies.

Another unanswered mobility concerns precisely what Centaur shape ULA was testing successful Alabama. Was it a afloat flight-like shape to beryllium utilized for a early mission? Or was it much of a prototype shape utilized for improvement testing, which mightiness beryllium much susceptible to failure? ULA would not remark connected this.

Vulcan’s debut

Publicly, ULA has group a May 4 target day for nan debut motorboat of nan Vulcan rocket. However, past month, moreover earlier nan Centaur anomaly occurred, Ars reported that this day was already apt to gaffe into nan summertime based connected nan company's soul timelines. The effect of nan Centaur anomaly is yet unclear connected Vulcan's schedule.

"We are conducting an investigation and will alert erstwhile we judge it is safe to launch," ULA spokesperson Jessica Rye told Ars this week. "We will not cognize nan effect to nan motorboat day until we study much accusation from nan investigation."

ULA has asked nan superior customer for nan Cert-1 mission, Astrobotic, to refrain from shipping its Peregrine lander to nan motorboat site. The lunar lander remains astatine nan company's accommodation successful Pittsburgh, waiting for a greenish ray from nan rocket company.

After nan accident, Bruno speculated connected Twitter that it was "very unlikely" to person implications for nan Centaur V precocious shape that is presently successful Florida and planned for usage connected Vulcan's Cert-1 mission. However, immoderate determination connected this will request to hold until ULA completes its mishap investigation and consults pinch nan US Space Force, which will yet certify nan rocket for nationalist information launches.

Time is moving retired for ULA to complete nan improvement of Vulcan and alert 2 certification missions this year. This would let nan conveyance to statesman flying nationalist information payloads for nan Space Force. ULA had hoped to alert its first nationalist information ngo successful 2023, but now that seems virtually impossible.