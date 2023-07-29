Ulez: London mayor Sadiq Khan hails High Court ruling

Media caption, Sadiq Khan says Ulez is basal to reside London's "air contamination crisis"

The description of nan Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) crossed London tin spell up aft nan High Court ruled it lawful.

Five Conservative-led councils had challenged nan Labour politician of London's plans to complaint older, much polluting vehicles £12.50 a time from 29 August.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told nan BBC: "This landmark determination is bully news arsenic it intends we tin proceed pinch cleaning up nan aerial successful outer London."

Surrey Council's leader branded nan determination "incredibly disappointing".

The judge, Mr Justice Swift, said nan mayor's description determination "was wrong his powers".

He wrote: "Having cautiously considered nan determination published for nan purposes of consultation, I'm satisfied capable accusation was provided to licence this wanting to respond to nan consultation to supply informed responses.

"I'm further satisfied that erstwhile taking nan determination connected nan assistance to meet nan costs of nan conveyance scrappage scheme, nan politician understood nan apt proviso that would beryllium made.

"While nan consultation conducted was not in-depth, it was lawful."

When and wherever will Ulez beryllium extended?

The Ulez presently covers nan area betwixt nan North and South Circulars, but this judgement intends it will beryllium dispersed crossed Greater London from nan extremity of August.

When it was first introduced successful 2019, nan area covered nan Congestion Charge area successful cardinal London, past was enlarged successful October 2021.

The caller borders of nan area will scope Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.

You tin cheque if your conveyance meets nan emanation standards connected nan Transport for London website.

City Hall has claimed that 90% of cars seen driving successful outer London complied pinch Ulez standards which has been backed by nan UK Statistics Authority, though nan watchdog criticised nan politician complete information transparency.

Mr Khan said: "The determination to grow nan Ulez was very difficult and not thing I took lightly and I proceed to do everything imaginable to reside immoderate concerns Londoners whitethorn have.

"This unambiguous determination coming successful nan High Court allows america to property connected pinch nan difficult but captious task of cleaning up London's aerial and tackling nan ambiance crisis."

Image source, Reuters Image caption, The expanded Ulez will see outer London from nan extremity of August

On Wednesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged nan politician to bespeak connected nan description successful nan aftermath of a by-election triumph for nan Conservatives successful Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which he said was owed to nan "impact it's having connected people".

Speaking aft nan tribunal ruling, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told nan BBC his authorities would strive to meet nett zero without "unnecessarily adding costs and burdens to families".

The action was launched by February by nan London boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon, arsenic good arsenic Surrey County Council.

Tim Oliver, leader of Surrey Council, said: "Whilst we respect today's tribunal decision, it is incredibly disappointing."

Bromley Council leader, Colin Smith, said: "To nan legion of families who will now person to waste and acquisition successful perfectly bully cars astatine important costs they can't really afford, for a newer conveyance they don't want aliases need, I tin only opportunity sorry.

"We've tried our very hardest to protect you but ultimately, today's judgement does mean that nan politician has taken different measurement person to getting his way."

Media caption, The Tory's mayoral campaigner says nan description will impact "hard moving Londoners"

Harrow, Surrey and Bromley, which spent £32,000 contesting nan description , person confirmed they will not entreaty nan court's decision.

Air pollutants, specified arsenic nitrogen dioxide, tin origin and worsen respiratory problems for illustration asthma, and tin impact those pinch bosom conditions, according to aggregate technological studies.

Dr Anna Moore, a respiratory expert moving astatine a London hospital, called Ulez a wellness argumentation which was "going to amended nan wellness of millions of Londoners".

She said: "I spot patients suffer from nan effects of toxic aerial week successful and week out. There is nary organ successful nan assemblage which is not harmed by aerial pollution."

Image source, PA Media Image caption, The Ulez description has been met by protests

Nicholas Lyes, caput of roads argumentation astatine nan RAC, said: "While nan rule of cleaning up London's aerial is nan correct one, it has travel astatine a clip wherever drivers tin sick spend to switch their vehicles during a cost-of-living crisis.

"This is being made by worse by caller grounds which shows drivers are having to salary acold much than they should person to acquisition a compliant conveyance connected nan second-hand car market."

Steve Tuckwell, nan recently elected MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, said: "Uxbridge and South Ruislip sent politician Sadiq Khan a clear connection past week - halt your Ulez description .

"Londoners cannot spell connected being ignored by nan Labour Party, who are making nan prime to grow Ulez, saddling families and businesses pinch a £4,500 a twelvemonth complaint - a taxation connected carers, parents, patients, sole traders and each hard-working Londoners."

Follow BBC London connected Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your communicative ideas to [email protected]

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for nan contented of outer sites.