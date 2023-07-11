As an Amazon Associate I gain from qualifying purchases. See my disclosure policy.

This Ultimate Corn Pudding look incorporates each nan things you emotion pinch nan summation of 3 “secret” ingredients to it a spirit boost that will make your sensation buds sing! Perfect for your backyard BBQ, potluck, tailgate party, aliases family dinner!

Who doesn’t bask a bully maize pudding? As American arsenic pome pie, maize pudding goes backmost galore generations arsenic classical down-home comfortableness food.

I’m a small picky erstwhile it comes to maize pudding, particularly wherever texture is concerned. A bully maize pudding needs to beryllium moist but not soggy, tender but not mushy. And of people it needs to be flavorful.

This maize pudding look meets each nan requirements. Its afloat sanction would beryllium Ultimate Skillet Corn Pudding pinch Masa, Mesquite and Bacon. And usually for an “ultimate” type of thing savory for illustration this I would adhd immoderate cheese. But successful this lawsuit I really didn’t consciousness nan food would heighten nan crockery but would interfere pinch with nan magic of nan masa harina and mesquite powder.

Those 2 ingredients really do wonders here. The masa harina enhances the maize spirit (because really, nan maize spirit is the best portion astir maize pudding, right?) while nan mesquite powder adds a spirit magnitude that will simply sound your socks off! In a matter of speaking.

I first heard astir mesquite powder from 1 of our readers, Susan, respective years ago. She told maine really she makes her ain mesquite powder from nan pods that turn adjacent her location and praised this funny constituent for its astonishing flavor. I was really intrigued and people had to look into it. The infinitesimal I tried immoderate I was sold.

Mesquite powder (aka mesquite flour) comes from mesquite pods that allowed to afloat ripen and are nan mildly dried astatine debased temperatures and past milled into a good powder. Much of nan mesquite powder connected nan marketplace comes from Peru. The marque I’ve been using, Terrasoul, is integrated and raw, ne'er having been heated supra 118 degrees F.

Mesquite powder is awesome added to smoothies, earthy desserts and power bars and is simply a awesome root of vitamins and minerals, including calcium, fiber, macromolecule and amino acids. While we’re not capitalizing connected its earthy qualities successful this cooked recipe, we’re utilizing it for its astonishing flavor. And I’ll show you, a small goes a agelong way!

The mesquite powder, masa harina and bacon each lend a awesome spirit and aroma to this maize pudding. Our corn-loving boy (5 years aged astatine nan clip I first made this) was drawn to nan aroma, took a large whiff, and was near pinch a large silly grin :) Both of our kids enjoyed this and paired pinch a crockery made for immoderate awesome comfortableness family eating.

What to Serve pinch Corn Pudding

Corn pudding is simply a delicious broadside crockery that pairs good pinch a assortment of main courses. Here conscionable are conscionable a fewer ideas:

Fried aliases Roasted Chicken

Grilled Steak

BBQ Ribs

Roasted Turkey: Yep, this makes a terrific broadside crockery for your Thanksgiving turkey!

Grilled Salmon aliases Shrimp

Vegetarian Option: This maize pudding tin beryllium enjoyed arsenic a main vegetarian crockery arsenic good (use vegetarian bacon). Pair it pinch immoderate stir-fried, steamed, aliases roasted veggies and a salad.

Southern-style Dishes: Corn pudding is simply a classical confederate crockery truthful it people complements different southern-inspired dishes for illustration collard greens, hoppin’ john, and black-eyed peas.

Corn Pudding Recipe

Let’s get started!

Fry nan bacon successful a 10-inch formed robust skillet until done.

Add nan onions and navigator until soft and translucent, 5-7 minutes. Transfer to a vessel and group aside.

In a mixing vessel harvester each nan barren ingredients.

Add nan remaining ingredients isolated from for nan maize and operation to combine.

Stir successful nan maize and nan onion/bacon mixture.

Melt nan food successful nan skillet to overgarment nan bottommost and sides.

Pour nan substance into nan skillet.

Bake successful an oven preheated to 350 degrees F for 45-50 minutes aliases until it’s somewhat patient to nan touch and nicely aureate brown.

Let it beryllium for 5 minutes and past service by scooping it retired pinch a spoon.

Serve it pinch your prime of main dishes (see supra for immoderate recommendations) on pinch immoderate stir-fried, steamed, aliases grilled veggies and a leafy greenish salad.

Enjoy!

Ultimate Corn Pudding Kimberly Killebrew This maize pudding gets an unthinkable spirit boost pinch nan summation of bacon, masa harina, and mesquite powder! Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr Total Time 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Course Side Dish Cuisine American, Southern Servings 6 Calories 364 kcal Ingredients 4 slices thick-cut bacon , diced

1 medium onion , finely chopped

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup stone-ground cornmeal

1/4 cup masa harina

2 tablespoons mesquite powder

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/4 teaspoons salt

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/3 cup sour cream

2 large eggs

3 cups freshly shucked corn , astir 6 ears aliases 16 ounces stiff corn, thawed and drained

2 tablespoons canned sliced aliases diced jalapeno peppers , drained (optional) Instructions Preheat nan oven to 350 degrees F. Fry nan bacon successful a 10-inch formed robust skillet until done. Add nan onions and navigator until soft and translucent, 5-7 minutes. Remove from skillet and group aside. Melt nan food successful nan skillet to overgarment nan bottommost and sides. Combine nan barren ingredients successful a bowl. Add each remaining ingredients isolated from for nan maize and operation to combine. Stir successful nan corn, jalapenos (if using), and bulb mixture.

Pour nan substance into nan greased skillet. Bake for 45-50 minutes aliases until nan halfway is somewhat patient to nan touch and nan maize pudding is aureate brown. Let cool for 5 minutes and past service by scooping retired pinch a spoon. Nutrition Calories: 364kcal | Carbohydrates: 36g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 21g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 93mg | Sodium: 737mg | Potassium: 463mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 14g | Vitamin A: 596IU | Vitamin C: 6mg | Calcium: 136mg | Iron: 1mg Tried this recipe? Mention @daringgourmet aliases hashtag #daringgourmet

Originally published connected The Daring Gourmet connected May 11, 2016