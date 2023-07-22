UN agency that governs international waters mired in grueling debate over deep sea mining

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Members of a U.N. agency that governs world waters were locked successful a fierce statement precocious Friday complete whether to let heavy oversea mining and group a caller deadline for projected regulations still stuck successful draught mode.

The U.N. International Seabed Authority, which is based successful Jamaica, began its two-week convention connected nan rumor July 10 but discussions down closed doors dragged connected during nan past time of nan meeting.

“It’s rather a marathon,” Michael Lodge, nan agency’s caput general, said astatine a property briefing Friday. “There are still loose ends to necktie up.”

The agency has yet to rumor immoderate provisional mining licenses, and it missed a July 9 deadline to o.k. a group of rules to govern specified activity.

Companies and countries tin now use for a mining licence arsenic request surges for precious metals that are recovered successful nan heavy oversea and are utilized successful electrical car batteries and different greenish technology.

The U.N. agency has issued much than 30 exploration licenses but nary for existent mining truthful far. Most of nan exploration is focused successful an area betwixt Hawaii and Mexico that spans immoderate 1.7 cardinal quadrate miles (4.5 cardinal quadrate kilometers), pinch nan activity taking spot astatine depths of up to 19,000 feet (6,000 meters).

Members of nan International Seabed Authority said they expect to resume activity connected nan projected regulatory model astatine nan body's November meeting, nan 3rd 1 of nan year.

Asked what would hap if a state aliases institution applied for a heavy oversea mining licence pinch nary regulations successful spot yet, Lodge said nan assembly would woody pinch things arsenic they came up.

“The assembly has nan expertise to meet whenever it wishes,” he said.

Council President Juan José González Mijares said astatine nan briefing that a regulatory model has to beryllium successful spot earlier immoderate exploitation activity begins.

A increasing number of countries are calling for a moratorium aliases a precautionary region connected deep oversea mining, saying they are concerned astir nan imaginable biology impact. They want much technological studies done first.

Scientists person warned that specified activity could footwear up silt storms and create sound and ray contamination successful a watery underworld that has hardly been explored.

Companies pushing for heavy oversea mining, however, reason that undersea mining would beryllium cheaper and person little of an biology effect than onshore mining.