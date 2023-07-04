UN council to hold first meeting on potential threats of artificial intelligence to global peace

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council will clasp a first-ever gathering connected nan imaginable threats of artificial intelligence to world bid and security, organized by nan United Kingdom which sees tremendous imaginable but besides awesome risks astir AI’s imaginable usage for illustration successful autonomous weapons aliases successful power of atomic weapons.

UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward connected Monday announced nan July 18 gathering arsenic nan centerpiece of its presidency of nan assembly this month. It will see briefings by world AI experts and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who past period called nan siren bells complete nan astir precocious shape of AI “deafening,” and loudest from its developers.

“These scientists and experts person called connected nan world to act, declaring AI an existential threat to humanity connected a par pinch nan consequence of atomic war,” nan U.N. main said.

Guterres announced plans to name an advisory committee connected artificial intelligence successful September to hole initiatives that nan U.N. tin take. He besides said he would respond favorably to a caller U.N. agency connected AI and suggested arsenic a exemplary nan International Atomic Energy Agency, which is knowledge-based and has immoderate regulatory powers.

Woodward said nan UK wants to promote “a multilateral attack to managing some nan immense opportunities and nan risks that artificial intelligence holds for each of us,” stressing that “this is going to return a world effort.”

She stressed that nan benefits broadside is huge, citing AI's imaginable to thief U.N. improvement programs, amended humanitarian assistance operations, assistance peacekeeping operations and support conflict prevention, including by collecting and analyzing data. “It could perchance thief america adjacent nan spread betwixt processing countries and developed countries,” she added.

But nan consequence broadside raises superior information mobility that must besides beryllium addressed, Woodward said.

Europe has led nan world successful efforts to modulate artificial intelligence, which gained urgency pinch nan emergence of a caller breed of artificial intelligence that gives AI chatbots for illustration ChatGPT nan powerfulness to make text, images, video and audio that lucifer quality work. On June 14, EU lawmakers signed disconnected connected nan world’s first group of broad rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a cardinal hurdle arsenic authorities crossed nan globe title to rein successful AI.

In May, nan caput of nan artificial intelligence institution that makes ChatGPT told a U.S. Senate proceeding that authorities involution will beryllium captious to mitigating nan risks of progressively powerful AI systems, saying arsenic this exertion advances group are concerned astir really it could alteration their lives, and “we are too.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman projected nan statement of a U.S. aliases world agency that would licence nan astir powerful AI systems and person nan authority to “take that licence distant and guarantee compliance pinch information standards.”

Woodward said nan Security Council meeting, to beryllium chaired by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, will supply an opportunity to perceive to master views connected AI, which is simply a very caller exertion that is processing very fast, and commencement a chat among nan 15 assembly members connected its implications.

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that nan UK will big a acme connected AI later this year, “where we'll beryllium capable to person a genuinely world multilateral discussion," Woodward said.