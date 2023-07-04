UN nuclear chief is visiting Japan to give a final report on release of treated radioactive water

TOKYO (AP) — The caput of nan U.N. atomic agency is successful Japan to meet pinch authorities leaders Tuesday and to spot last preparations for nan merchandise of treated radioactive wastewater into nan oversea from nan damaged Fukushima atomic plant, connected a sojourn Japan hopes will springiness credibility to nan contentious plan.

International Atomic Energy Agency caput Rafael Mariano Grossi will meet pinch Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later Tuesday to taxable IAEA's last study connected nan h2o release. All of IAEA's interim evaluations person been affirmative and nan last study is expected to opportunity that nan h2o sampling, testing and monitoring plans progressive successful nan merchandise are capable and fulfill world requirements.

The treated radioactive water, stored successful astir 1,000 tanks that are nearing their 1.37 cardinal ton capacity, must beryllium removed to forestall accidental leaks and to make room for nan plant’s decommissioning.

Japanese regulators vanished their last information inspection of nan instrumentality past Friday and nan works usability Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings is expected to person a licence for discharging nan h2o successful astir a week. It could do truthful anytime afterward, though nan commencement day is still undecided amid concerns and protests.

South Korea, China and immoderate Pacific Island nations reason nan h2o merchandise because of information concerns and governmental reasons. Local sportfishing groups are worried their estimation will beryllium damaged moreover if their drawback is uncontaminated, and others for illustration section h2o and formation businesses and tourism outfits are concerned.

Japan has sought support from nan IAEA to summation credibility for nan scheme and assurances that its information measures meet world standards. The IAEA has made respective trips to Japan since early 2022 but acknowledges it can't made decisions for nan Japanese government, including stopping nan wastewater release.

Grossi connected Tuesday will besides meet pinch heads of Japanese ministries and atomic agency applicable to nan h2o release. He later will sojourn nan Fukushima plant, which was damaged by a monolithic earthquake and tsunami successful 2011, during his four-day visit.

To easiness concerns overseas, Grossi is expected to sojourn South Korea, New Zealand and nan Cook Islands aft his sojourn to Japan.

Japan's authorities and TEPCO opportunity nan treated but still somewhat radioactive h2o will beryllium diluted to levels safer than world standards and will beryllium released gradually into nan water complete decades, making it harmless to group and marine life.

Some scientists opportunity nan effect of long-term, low-dose vulnerability to radionuclides is unknown. Others opportunity nan merchandise scheme is safe but telephone for much transparency successful sampling and monitoring of nan release.

The authorities says questionable documents person been circulated, including 1 alleging that Japan pressured nan IAEA to region antagonistic accusation from its last report. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and different officials person denied them.