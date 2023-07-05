UN Security Council to hold consultations on Jenin on July 7 — UAE’s mission

5 hours ago
  UN Security Council to hold consultations on Jenin on July 7 — UAE's mission

UN, July 5. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will clasp closed-to-the-public consultations connected nan business successful Jenin connected July 7, a typical of nan UAE’s ngo to nan statement told TASS.

"I corroborate [consultations to nan held astatine our petition - TASS]," nan typical said.

Israel staged a large-scale cognition successful Jenin and a adjacent campy for Palestinian refugees connected Monday night. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said later that Israel dealt a dense rustle to nan panic organizations successful Jenin and managed to grounds awesome operational achievements. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu besides said astir nan expected completion of nan cognition successful Jenin aft nan accomplishment of objectives.

