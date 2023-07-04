UN talks aim to harness AI power and potential

Ultra-realistic robot creator Ai-Da and different robots will subordinate nan acme looking astatine really to harness AI for empowering humanity (BEN STANSALL)

The United Nations is convening this week a world gathering to effort to representation retired nan frontiers of artificial intelligence and to harness its imaginable for empowering humanity.

The UN hopes to laic retired a clear blueprint connected nan measurement guardant for handling AI, arsenic improvement of nan exertion races up nan capacity to group its boundaries.

The "AI for Good Global Summit", being held successful Geneva connected Thursday and Friday, will bring together astir 3,000 experts from companies for illustration Microsoft and Amazon arsenic good arsenic from universities and world organisations to effort to sculpt frameworks for handling AI.

"This exertion is moving fast," said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, caput of nan International Telecommunication Union, nan UN's accusation and communications exertion agency that convened nan summit.

"It's a existent opportunity for nan world's starring voices connected AI to travel together connected nan world shape and to reside governance issues," she told reporters.

"Doing thing is not an option. Humanity is limited upon it. So we person to prosecute and effort and guarantee a responsible early pinch AI."

She said nan acme would analyse imaginable frameworks and guardrails to support safe AI use.

Listed participants see Amazon's main exertion serviceman Werner Vogels, Google DeepMind main operating serviceman Lila Ibrahim and erstwhile Spain shot skipper Iker Casillas -- who suffered a bosom onslaught successful 2019 and now advocates for AI usage successful bosom onslaught prevention.

They will beryllium joined by dozens of robots, including respective humanoids for illustration Ai-Da, nan first ultra-realistic robot artist; Ameca, nan world's astir precocious life-like robot; nan humanoid stone vocalist Desdemona; and Grace, nan astir precocious healthcare robot.

- Benefiting humanity? -

The Geneva-based ITU feels it tin bring its acquisition to carnivore connected AI governance.

Founded successful 1865, nan ITU is nan oldest agency successful nan UN fold. It established "SOS" arsenic nan Morse codification world maritime distress telephone successful 1906, and coordinates everything from power frequencies to satellites and 5G.

The acme wants to place ways of utilizing AI to beforehand nan UN's lagging sustainable improvement goals connected issues specified arsenic health, nan climate, poverty, hunger and cleanable water.

Bogdan-Martin said AI must not exacerbate societal inequalities aliases present biases connected race, gender, politics, culture, belief aliases wealth.

"This acme tin thief guarantee that AI charts nan people that benefits humanity," UN main Antonio Guterres said.

However, while AI proponents hail nan exertion for really it tin toggle shape society, including work, healthcare and imaginative pursuits, others are worried by its imaginable to undermine democracy.

- 'Perfect storm' -

"We're benignant of successful a cleanable large wind of abruptly having this powerful caller exertion -- I don't deliberation it's super-intelligent -- being dispersed very wide and empowered successful our lives, and we're really not prepared," said serial AI entrepreneur Gary Marcus.

"We're astatine a captious infinitesimal successful history erstwhile we tin either get this correct and build nan world governance we need, aliases get it incorrect and not win and upwind up successful a bad spot wherever a fewer companies power nan fates of many, galore group without capable forethought," he said.

Last month, EU lawmakers pushed nan bloc person to passing 1 of nan world's first laws regulating systems for illustration OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot. There is besides increasing clamour to modulate AI successful nan United States.

ChatGPT has go a world sensation since it was launched precocious past twelvemonth for its expertise to nutrient human-like content, including essays, poems and conversations from elemental prompts.

It has sparked a mushrooming of generative AI content, leaving lawmakers scrambling to effort to fig retired really to modulate specified bots.

Juan Lavista Ferres, main information intelligence of the Microsoft AI For Good Lab, gave an illustration of really AI could beryllium utilized "to make our world a amended place".

He compared nan much than 400 cardinal group diagnosed pinch diabetes, a awesome origin of blindness, pinch nan mini number of ophthalmologists.

"It's physically intolerable to diagnose each patient. Yet we and others person built AI models that coming tin return this information pinch an accuracy that matches a very bully ophthalmologist. This is thing tin moreover beryllium done from a smartphone.

"Here AI is not conscionable a solution, but it's nan only solution."

rjm/apo/js