UN tells Afghan staff to stay home after Taliban bans women from working with the organization

CNN —

The United Nations has instructed each of its unit successful Afghanistan to enactment distant from its offices successful nan country, aft nan Taliban banned Afghan women from moving pinch nan organization.

“UN nationalist unit – women and men – person been instructed not to study to UN offices, pinch only constricted and calibrated exceptions made for captious tasks,” nan statement said successful a statement.

It comes aft Afghan men moving for nan UN successful Kabul stayed location past week successful solidarity pinch their female colleagues.

The UN said nan Taliban’s move was an hold of a erstwhile ban, enforced past December, that prohibited Afghan women from moving for nationalist and world non-governmental organizations.

The statement said nan prohibition is “the latest successful a bid of discriminatory measures implemented by nan Taliban de facto authorities pinch nan extremity of severely restricting women and girls’ information successful astir areas of nationalist and regular life successful Afghanistan.”

It will proceed to “assess nan scope, parameters and consequences of nan ban, and region activities wherever impeded,” nan connection said, adding that nan “matter will beryllium nether changeless review.”

Several female UN unit successful nan state had already knowledgeable restrictions connected their movements since nan Taliban seized powerfulness successful 2021, including harassment and detention.

Ramiz Alakbarov, nan UN Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, called nan Taliban’s determination an “unparalleled usurpation of quality rights” past week.

“The lives of Afghanistan women are astatine stake,” he said, adding, “It is not imaginable to scope women without women.”

The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, is engaging pinch nan Taliban astatine nan highest level to “seek an contiguous reversal of nan order,” nan UN said past week.

“In nan history of nan United Nations, nary different authorities has ever tried to prohibition women from moving for nan Organization conscionable because they are women. This determination represents an battle against women, nan basal principles of nan UN, and connected world law,” Otunbayeva said.

Other figures wrong nan statement besides condemned nan move, pinch nan UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calling it “utterly despicable.”

After nan Taliban banned female assistance workers successful December, astatine slightest half a twelve awesome overseas assistance groups temporarily suspended their operations successful Afghanistan – diminishing nan already scarce resources disposable to a state successful dire request of them.

The Taliban’s return to powerfulness preceded a deepening humanitarian situation successful Afghanistan, worsening issues that had agelong plagued nan country. After nan takeover, nan US and its friends froze astir $7 cardinal of nan country’s overseas reserves and trim disconnected world backing – crippling an system heavy limited connected overseas aid.