UN urges Singapore to halt execution of man for cannabis

5 hours ago
The United Nations Human Rights Office asked Singapore connected Tuesday to "urgently reconsider" its scheduled execution of a man complete 1 kilogram of cannabis.

"The UN Human Rights Office has received accusation concerning nan imminent hanging of Tangaraju Suppiah for allegedly utilizing his telephone to coordinate trafficking of cannabis," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said.

Tangaraju Suppiah is group to beryllium hanged connected Wednesday. The 46-year-old was convicted successful 2017 of "abetting by engaging successful a conspiracy to traffic" 1,017.9 grams of cannabis, doubly nan minimum measurement that merits nan decease sentence.

He was sentenced to decease successful 2018 and nan Court of Appeal upheld nan decision.

Why is nan UN concerned?

Singapore has immoderate of nan world's toughest anti-drug laws and insists nan decease punishment remains an effective deterrent against trafficking.

However, nan UN's Office of nan High Commissioner for Human Rights disagrees. "The decease punishment is still being utilized successful a mini number of countries, mostly because of nan story that it deters crime," nan agency said successful a statement.

"We person concerns astir owed process and respect for adjacent proceedings guarantees. The UN Human Rights Office calls connected nan authorities not to proceed pinch his execution," it added.

Singapore slams Branson complete execution criticism

Earlier, British billionaire Richard Branson, a personnel of nan Geneva-based Global Commission connected Drug Policy, had besides urged Singapore to halt Tangaraju's execution.

Branson wrote connected his blog connected Monday that Tangaraju was "not anyplace near" nan narcotics astatine nan clip of his apprehension and that Singapore whitethorn beryllium astir to put an guiltless man to death.

In response, Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry said successful connected Tuesday that Tangaraju's guilt had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Branson showed "disrespect for Singapore's judges and our criminal justness strategy pinch specified allegations", it added.

Singapore to decriminalize activity betwixt men

To position this video please alteration JavaScript, and see upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Rights groups telephone for abolishment of decease penalty

Cannabis has been decriminalized successful galore parts of nan world, including successful neighbouring Thailand, and authorities groups person been calling for Singapore to abolish capital punishment.

Many of Singapore's neighbours person nary decease punishment aliases person observed moratoria connected executions, including Malaysia, which earlier this period passed sweeping ineligible reforms to extremity mandatory superior punishment.

Tangaraju's family person sent letters to Singapore's president seeking clemency and retrial, while nan section missions of nan European Union and its personnel states person jointly called for him to beryllium fixed a non-capital sentence.

Singapore resumed executions successful March 2022 aft a hiatus of much than 2 years. If Tangaraju is hanged, it would beryllium nan country's first execution successful six months. Eleven executions were carried retired past year, each for supplier offenses.

dh/jcg (AFP, Reuters)

