Unannounced Eve AirPlay adapter, new Nanoleaf lights, & more smart home news

HomeKit Insider

On this week's section of nan HomeKit Insider podcast, your hosts break down nan leaked Eve AirPlay 2 adapter, screen nan motorboat of Nanoleaf's 4D lighting kit, and more!

Soon aft Eve's acquisition, nan smart location purveryor is group to motorboat its latest merchandise — an AirPlay 2 audio adapter. The unannounced merchandise showed up early connected nan FCC database revealing nan broadside and outputs of this box.

There's nary charismatic connection connected a release, but we tin presume really nan audio adapter will activity arsenic location are others already connected nan market. The peripheral should beryllium capable to link integer and analog speakers to person audio sent wirelessly from immoderate Apple device, done AirPlay, akin to really nan newest AirPort Express useful aft its past update.

There were a fewer charismatic merchandise releases this week worthy discussing. Nanoleaf announced readiness of its previously-announced 4D lighting strategy to situation your TV aliases monitor.

Then, TP-Link released its caller Matter lineup, including wall switches that tin beryllium controlled from almost immoderate ecosystem — including Apple Home.

Outside of nan news, Stephen still struggles to update his Apple TV 4K to tvOS 17. But, he does supply a speedy extremity to restart your Siri Remote.

Those willing successful sponsoring nan show tin scope retired to america at: [email protected]

Keep up pinch everything Apple successful nan play AppleInsider Podcast — and get a accelerated news update from AppleInsider Daily. Just say, "Hey, Siri," to your HomePod mini and inquire for these podcasts, and our latest HomeKit Insider section too. If you want an ad-free main AppleInsider Podcast experience, you tin support nan AppleInsider podcast by subscribing for $5 per period through Apple's Podcasts app, aliases via Patreon if you for illustration immoderate different podcast player.