Universal Hollywood Has Finally Confirmed That Fast & Furious Coaster, And I'm Ready To Break Open A Corona To Celebrate

Mi familia, it’s clip to get accelerated and furious pinch everything caller coming to Universal Hollywood. The persistent rumors person yet been proven to beryllium true, arsenic nan westbound seashore taxable parkland has yet announced that successful nan aftermath of Fast X, a caller franchise-based coaster is so being built. While nan specifications provided are still a small ray connected really this caller thrust will construe these action movies into a caller parkland attraction, it’s capable to make maine want to break unfastened a Corona and celebrate!

Per nan property merchandise from Universal Studios Hollywood, this caller roller coaster themed astir nan Fast Saga has begun construction. Besides this humble beginning, we don’t person an ETA connected erstwhile this thrust is projected to open, aliases what precisely it’ll beryllium bringing to nan table. However, nan park’s PR blast has group nan reside for what to expect, done nan pursuing connection included int he large announcement:

Equipped pinch a state-of-the-art thrust strategy uniquely created to engulf guests wrong nan move Fast & Furious universe, this all-new roller coaster will use from Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades-long expertise successful revolutionizing nan improvement of nan modern roller coaster crossed its world taxable parkland destinations.

For now, we’ll conscionable person to return things a 4th mile astatine a clip while waiting for nan particulars to travel out. In nan meantime, fans tin acquisition Fast X astatine their section theater, aliases done PVOD rental.

More to come…