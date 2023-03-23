UPDATE: Castellon and Teruel forest fire declared as ‘under control’ after eight days

Image of nan occurrence successful Castellon's Villanueva de Viver. Credit: [email protected]

The immense wood occurrence successful Castellon and Teruel has yet been declared ‘under control’.

UPDATE: Friday, March 31 astatine 7:40pm

The wood occurrence that has been burning successful nan Castellon and Teruel region is slow being brought nether power by nan immense number of firefighters who person been battling it for much than 1 week. It was declared to beryllium ‘under control’ this afternoon, Friday, March 31. This does not mean that he flames person been extinguished afloat yet though.

🔴 BALANCE 19:00 h #IFVillanuevaViver

➡️El head del PMA da el incendio por CONTROLADO.

➡️El Incendio ya nary tiene llama en el perímetro ni el el interior.

➡️ Se han realizado 1 vuelo de reconocimiento y también inspección por tierra para confirmar que nary hay reignición

According to nan Castellon Fire Brigade connected its Twitter account: “From nan PMA of #IFVillanuevaViver nan very affirmative improvement of nan occurrence is confirmed. The perimeter is consolidated, though activity continues to reappraisal nan astir delicate areas of nan perimeter. 120 crushed troops and 7 aerial assets are maintained”.

Desde el PMA del #IFVillanuevaViver se confirma la evolución muy positiva del incendio. El perímetro está consolidado aunque se sigue trabajando repasando las zonas más sensibles del mismo. Se mantienen 120 efectivos terrestres y 7 medios aéreos. pic.twitter.com/4GUqndwrdn

UPDATE: Thursday, March 30 astatine 8:36pm

As nan ferocity of nan wood occurrence successful nan Castellon and Teruel region does down, nan residents of immoderate municipalities person been allowed to return to their homes. Some 115 residents of Torralba del Pinar, Arañuel and Artejuela, person been informed that it is now safe to spell location again.

They subordinate those from nan towns of Higueras, Pavias, Villanueva de Viver, Puebla de Arenoso, Los Cantos, and La Monzona, who besides returned location yesterday, Wednesday, March 29.

In her property briefing today, Gabriela Bravo, nan Minister of Justice, explained: “The improvement of nan occurrence has been very favourable complete nan past 24 hours. Throughout nan night, nan UME drones person worked to observe basking spots and, successful this way, we person been capable to organise and scheme nan full strategy that has been carried retired passim nan morning. Most of nan resources person been concentrated successful nan basking spots of nan 3 delicate areas”.

🔴 BALANCE 14:30H #IFVillanuevaViver

📌A partir de las 14:00h van a poder volver a sus domicilios los vecinos y vecinas de Arañuel La Artejuela y Torralba del Pinar (114 vecinos en total)

📌También se ha acordado que todas las personas que ayer pudieron volver a sus municipios… pic.twitter.com/mLZzgmVBIZ

The curate revealed that nan 3 areas pinch captious points are those located adjacent to Fuente de los Baños, nan area wherever nan occurrence started adjacent Montan, and different adjacent to Fuente la Reina, successful Barrando de la Pudia.

So far, the occurrence has burned 4,700 hectares and has a perimeter of much than 50km. Around 300 crushed troops and 17 aerial resources are moving connected it. The business has besides improved successful nan Teruel word of San Agustin, allowing nan Operational Coordination Centre to little nan emergency level location to 0.

Although nan forecast successful Castellon was ‘high risk’ for coming and Friday 31, owed to nan weather, nan conditions yet turned retired to beryllium much favourable. Winds of up to 70km/h were expected, but they yet ended up becoming gusts of betwixt 15 and 20km/h.

As a result, only 1 incident was recorded, a reignition astatine astir 4:30pm successful nan Fuente la Reina area. According to Andres Balfago, nan method head of nan Advanced Command Post, it was quickly extinguished by onshore and aerial means, arsenic reported by 20minutos.es.

UPDATE: Monday, March 27 astatine 6:45pm

As explained by Gabriela Bravo, nan Minister of Justice, successful her property convention this evening, Monday, March 27, much than 4,300 hectares person been consumed by nan wood occurrence that is burning retired of power successful Castellon and Teruel, arsenic reported by levante-emv.com.

The Villanueva de Viver blaze presently has a perimeter of astir 50km she added. Today’s efforts person been concentrated successful nan area of ​​the CV-195 Montan-Montanejos area, to forestall nan occurrence from advancing towards nan Serra d’Espada Natural Park.

Spectacular footage posted connected nan Disaster News Telegram transmission showed nan horrendous blaze burning. Fire chiefs are said to beryllium cautiously monitoring nan business aft a alteration of upwind saw nan flames heading towards Fuente La Reina.

UPDATE: Monday, March 27 astatine 6:45pm

As a consequence of beardown winds fueling nan flames, 3 much towns person been evacuated today, Monday, March 27, arsenic nan wood occurrence successful Castellon and Teruel advances.

The residents of Torralba del Pinar , Pavias and Higueras person been asked to time off their homes arsenic a precaution, according to levante-emv.com . Inhabitants of Caudiel person besides been confined to their homes owed to nan abundance of fume produced by nan blaze.

Gabriela Bravo, nan Minister of Justice, explained that 80 group had evacuated from Torralba, Pavies and Figueres and confirmed that nan occurrence had not yet reached nan Serra d’Espada Natural Park. More resources person been deployed to nan region arsenic reported by nan Ministry of nan Environment connected its Twitter account.

Efectivos del 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨 refuerzan a las CCAA contra los incendios:

🔸 C. Valenciana #IFVillanuevaViver

🔸 Cantabria #IFVegaDeLiebana

🔸 Asturias #IFSobrescobio

4⃣✈️ Aviones anfibios

1⃣🛫 Avión de Coord. y Obvs.

3⃣🚁 Helicópteros

3⃣👨🏼‍🚒 #BRIFpic.twitter.com/BFw16a6K2q

UPDATE: Sunday, March 26 astatine 5:55pm

With beardown winds affecting nan region of Castellón and Teruel, 2 much towns look removal this afternoon. Residents of Cirat and Torrechiva person been advised to hole to time off their homes arsenic nan flames from nan immense wood occurrence spread, fed by nan winds, arsenic reported by levante-emv.com .

Firefighters from nan Castellon Provincial Consortium, aided by foresters from nan Valencian Generalitat person been moving tirelessly from nan outset to extinguish this fire, that collapsed retired past Thursday 23.

Pilar Bernabe, nan Government delegate successful nan Valencian Community, gave an update to nan property conscionable aft 1pm this afternoon, which was posted connected nan Emergencies 112CV Twitter profile.

🔴 BALANCE 13 H #IFVillanuevaViver:

➡️En este momento los recursos terrestres y aéreos se concentran a lo largo del perímetro del barranco.

➡️La complejidad de la orografía impide que los recursos terrestres de los efectivos puedan introducirse en ese barranco.

➡️Se va a… pic.twitter.com/kiLQhceZtn

An image released earlier coming by nan Montanejos Town Council connected its Twitter page confirmed that nan beforehand of nan Villanueva de Viver occurrence is getting ever person to nan municipality area. An advisory announcement was besides posted online by nan Council.

#Montanejos visto desde #LaAlqueria hace unos minutos #IFVillanuevaViver @GVA112 @BombersDipcas pic.twitter.com/NHlfo9nv3S

— Ayuntamiento Montanejos (@AMontanejos) March 26, 2023

Información del Ayuntamiento de #Montanejos sobre #IFVillanuevaViver @bombersdipcas @112cv pic.twitter.com/02vpQdk6ml

UPDATE: Sunday, March 26 astatine 4:20am

As explained by Pilar Bernabe, nan Government delegate successful nan Valencian Community, nan Guardia Civil has taken statements from 4 individuals successful relationship pinch nan wood occurrence that is presently burning successful Castellón and Teruel.

Speaking pinch nan media connected Saturday 25, she confirmed that nan ‘human factor’ was responsible for nan root of nan blaze. Apparently ‘some attraction work’ was being carried retired successful nan area astatine nan clip nan occurrence collapsed out, though she refused to specify whether nan 4 were municipal workers.

Bernabe insisted that nan investigation was still open, and asked nan nationalist to hold ‘until each nan hypotheses tin beryllium closed’, and from there, to await nan conclusions of nan Civil Guard, arsenic reported by levante-emv.com .

UPDATE: Saturday, March 25 astatine 5:59pm

The wood occurrence that is presently raging successful Castellon and Teruel is said to beryllium burning retired of power on a 40km perimeter. It has reportedly already devoured much than 4,000 hectares arsenic it continues to spread. Around 1,500 residents person been evacuated from their homes arsenic a precaution, arsenic reported by 20minutos.es .

This accusation was revealed by Gabriela Bravo, nan Minister of Justice and nan Interior, during her property briefing precocious past night, Friday, March 24, held astatine nan Advanced Command Post, successful Barracas . The presidents of nan Valencian and Aragonese governments, Ximo Puig and Javier Lamban, respectively, are owed to sojourn nan area today, Saturday 25.

Manuel Villanueva, nan method head of extinguishing astatine nan Advanced Command Post confirmed that: “a medium-long word strategy is planned if nan occurrence worsens”. He explained that: “heavy ravines are feeding nan fire, which makes it difficult to deploy resources astir nan perimeter”.

🚁 El nostre helicòpter V-990, un BELL 412, hui treballant en tasques d'extinció. Tot one que normalment el soleu veure en rescats, l'helicòpter de @BombersValencia està operatiu per a tot tipus d’escenaris, com el de hui, l’extinció en incendis forestals. #IFPicassent pic.twitter.com/Vl9l5nCjxk

— Bombers Consorci VLC (@BombersValencia) March 25, 2023

Imatges dels nostre mitjans a #IFPicassent, zona Pla de l'Aljub. Dispositiu amb 3 dotacions one 4 unitas comandament @BombersValencia, 6 #BRIFO Consorci, unitats @GVAbforestals, V-990 del Consorci one #AerisGV. pic.twitter.com/cbpUBm7NU3

— Bombers Consorci VLC (@BombersValencia) March 25, 2023

UPDATE: Saturday, March 25 astatine 0:45am

The Civil Guard is said to beryllium investigating 4 individuals successful relationship pinch nan immense wood occurrence that is presently blazing successful nan Castellon municipality of Villanueva de Viver, according to abc.es.

The 4 suspects are thought to person been operating a brushcutter instrumentality that was moving connected cleaning tasks successful Villanueva de Viver. Sparks from nan instrumentality could person ignited nan fire, according to nan first investigations by nan force.

In her latest property update, Gabriela Bravo, nan Minister of Justice and nan Interior of nan autonomous management of nan Generalitat revealed that astatine slightest 4,000 hectares are estimated to person been devastated by nan flames. She said that firefighters will proceed to activity done nan nighttime pinch reinforcements expected to get successful nan morning.

🔥@gabrielabravo_s atiende a los medios para informar de la última hora del #IFVillanuevaViver

👉4.000 hectáreas afectadas

👉Durante la noche, seguirán trabajando todos los medios terrestres.

👉Mañana a primera hora medios aéreos

👉Se esperan más refuerzos para frenar el avance pic.twitter.com/uJOdMermSr

The Civil Guard has reported evacuating nearly 1,800 group from 8 different towns successful nan area.

Imágenes resumen del trabajo que Rufo el dispositivo de extinción está realizando durante toda la jornada en el #IFVillanuevaViver pic.twitter.com/0yo70bJcLN

— Bombers Dipcas (@BombersDipcas) March 24, 2023

🔥🔥A veces un fuego puede contribuir a extinguir otro fuego.

📸Nuestras unidades de Segorbe y Alcalá realizando un contrafuego en la carretera de Fuente La Reina.#IFVillanuevaViver #BombersForestalsGVA #LosDeAmarillo pic.twitter.com/hbaZt1Y0E8

— Servei Bomber(e)s Forestals GVA (@GVAbforestals) March 24, 2023

UPDATE: Friday, March 24 astatine 8pm

As reported this afternoon, Friday, March 24, by Gabriela Bravo, nan Minister of Justice and nan Interior of nan autonomous management of nan Generalitat, nan Villanueva de Viver wood occurrence continues to dispersed uncontrolled. It has already destroyed an estimated 3,500 hectares and presently affects a radius of 30km.

Shortly earlier 3pm, nan Bravo indicated that location are astir 500 group working, astir a 100 much than location were astatine midday today.

Speaking to reporters earlier today, she told them: ” More than 400 professionals proceed to activity connected #IFVillanuevaViver , which has affected much than 3,000 hectares. We are still very alert of nan upwind forecast that could activate nan occurrence this afternoon. Much caution” .

Más de 400 profesionales siguen trabajando en el #IFVillanuevaViver, que ha afectado a más de 3.000 hectáreas. Seguimos muy pendientes de la previsión meteorológica que puede activar el fuego esta tarde. Mucha precaución. pic.twitter.com/0EHSJO3DPQ

Fire crews battled nan immense blaze passim nan night, arsenic tin beryllium seen successful posts connected societal media from nan various emergency services progressive successful nan operation.

Durante toda la noche los medios de @BombersDipcas @GVA112 @GVAbforestals @IIFFAragon @AreaSeguridadCS @BombersValencia @BomberosDipuALC y @UMEgob han estado trabajando duramente en todo el incendio, protegiendo localidades, y actuando con ataques directos y fuego técnico. pic.twitter.com/265TByOmEg

— Bombers Dipcas (@BombersDipcas) March 24, 2023

📸🌙Imatges nocturnes de la nostra actuació a l'#IFVillanuevaViver

Durant tota la nit hem estat realitzant treballs d'extinció, mitjançant atacs directes one foc tècnic.#BombersForestalsGVA #LosDeAmarillo pic.twitter.com/3mQSlYVpjV

— Servei Bomber(e)s Forestals GVA (@GVAbforestals) March 24, 2023

According to Emergencies 112CV this lunchtime: ” Until 12:35 p.m. nan aerial resources of nan Generalitat that activity connected extinction person carried retired 221 downloads since they began. To these discharges must besides beryllium added those carried retired by nan intends of @mapagob and @ GobAragon to stabilize nan fire”.

#IFVillanuevaViver

🚁Helicóptero @GVA112 realiza una carga con bambi en un depósito de incendios.

💧Hasta las 12:35h. los medios aéreos de la Generalitat que trabajan en la extinción han realizado 221 descargas desde su inicio.

A estas descargas hay que sumarle también las… pic.twitter.com/WlhJAJtpqW

— Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) March 24, 2023

UPDATE: Thursday, March 23 astatine 11:59pm

As reported by Emergencies 112CV this evening, Thursday 23, different 2 towns person been evacuated arsenic a consequence of nan ample occurrence that is burning successful nan Castellon municipality of Villanueva de Viver.

In a tweet, it wrote: “The WFP orders nan eviction of nan towns of Montan and Arañuel. 2 buses are sent to Montan and 2 to Arañuel. One of nan buses will administer group from nan Montan nursing home. Red Cross will group up a shelter successful Onda to person nan evicted from Arañuel”.

(23:23h) Actualización #IFVillanuevaViver.

Desde el PMA se ordena el desalojo de las poblaciones de Montán y Arañuel.

Se envían 2 autobuses a Montán y 2 a Arañuel.

Uno de los autobuses distribuirá a las personas de la residencia de personas mayores de Montán.

Cruz Roja montará…

Ximo Puig, nan President of nan Generalitat commented: “It was a very voracious occurrence astatine nan opening and it has had a very powerful action that has decidedly meant that successful a short time, we are talking astir 800 to 1000 hectares of nan perimeter” .

He tweeted @ximopuig : “Difficult moments. The emergency teams will proceed moving each nighttime against nan Alto Mijares fire. Tomorrow they will beryllium joined by 18 aerial means. We dream that nan evicted residents tin return to their homes arsenic soon arsenic possible. The astir important thing: quality lives”.

(18:55h) 🏥CICU @GVAsanitat ha movilizado un infirmary de campaña.

🏠@CruzRojaCV está gestionando la habilitación de un albergue en Segorbe con capacidad para 600 personas.

🚌@GVAterritori ha movilizado un autobús para colaborar en el desalojo de Montanejos.#IFVillanuevaViver

— Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) March 23, 2023

(23:30h) 🎞️Video-resumen de la jornada de hoy en el #IFVillanuevaViver pic.twitter.com/5LueHKAGeW

(21:30h) Actualización de medios trabajando en el #IFVillanuevaViver:

➡️10 unidades de @GVAbforestals

➡️11 autobombas

➡️10 dotaciones de @BombersDipcas

➡️1 pelotón de la @UMEgob

➡️2 ambulancias SAMU y 1 SVB

➡️3 agentes medioambientales

➡️PMA+SatCom

➡️1 unidad de prevención de…

Thursday, March 23 astatine 7:06pm

A immense wood occurrence that collapsed retired successful nan Castellon municipality of Villanueva de Viver earlier this afternoon, Thursday, March 23, has already forced nan removal of respective towns, arsenic reported by levante-emv.com .

The flames are said to beryllium spreading rapidly, pinch firefighters from nan Castellon Provincial Consortium successful attendance. They person been joined by forestry unit from nan Valencian Generalitat. Due to nan proximity of nan flames and nan virulence of nan fire, nan residents of respective municipalities person been instructed to time off their homes arsenic a precaution.

At astir 6pm, a full of 15 aerial intends were battling nan flames from above. On nan ground, 10 units of nan Generalitat’s wood firefighters were successful action, on pinch 9 occurrence engines, 3 crews from nan Castello Provincial Firefighters Consortium, 3 forestry coordinators, 3 biology agents, 7 Generalitat aerial vehicles, and 3 helicopters. In addition, nan UME has deployed 74 soldiers and 19 subject vehicles.

🔥Es declara un incendi forestal a Villanueva de Viver a Castelló, #IFVillanuevaViver.

🚒🚁Mobilitzat despatx automàtic amb mitjà aeri, dos autobombes one tres unitats de @GVAbforestals, una d'elles helitransportada, una dotació de @BombersDipcas, unitat de prevenció one agent…

According to nan latest information provided by nan Generalitat Valenciana, nan area burned by nan occurrence has already reached 600 hectares successful conscionable 3 hours.

Más fotos del #IFVillanuevaViver

📸15:00 pic.twitter.com/0H4sz4Up3s

🔥Vista del #IFVillanuevaViver desde el PMA, ubicado en Barracas.

💪¡Estamos trabajando en su extinción!#BombersForestalsGVA #LosDeAmarillo pic.twitter.com/hZ4lyRhCPw

— Servei Bomber(e)s Forestals GVA (@GVAbforestals) March 23, 2023

📸Imágenes aéreas del #IFVillanuevaViver, en el que estamos trabajando ahora mismo. pic.twitter.com/0wJc0tJ7g9

At 6:16pm, Emergencies 112CV tweeted that a sixth town, Montanejos, had been evacuated by bid of nan WFP head of nan Villanueva de Viver Forest Fire department.

(18:16h) Se procede a desalojar Montanejos, por indicación del head del PMA del #IFVillanuevaViver

📍Actualización de municipios desalojados:

➡️Fuente la Reina

➡️Los Calpes

➡️Los Cantos

➡️La Monzona

➡️Puebla de Arenoso

➡️Montanejos

Tomorrow’s upwind forecast is surely not going to thief pinch extinguishing nan blaze. In fact, nan power and deficiency of humidity person triggered nan consequence of much wood fires successful nan interior of nan provinces of Castellon and Valencia.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking nan clip to publication this article. Do retrieve to travel backmost and check The Euro Weekly News website for each your up-to-date section and world news stories and remember, you tin besides travel america on Facebook and Instagram .