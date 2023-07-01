1 day ago

UPS, union blame each other for breakdown in contract talks as U.S. strike looms

The Teamsters Union said connected Wednesday United Parcel Service “walked away” from negotiations complete a caller contract, a declare nan shipping elephantine denied, lobbing its ain accusation that nan national had stopped negotiating.

The 2 sides traded salvos successful early greeting statements arsenic they effort to travel to an statement to forestall a onslaught erstwhile nan existent contract, which covers immoderate 340,000 workers, expires astatine nan extremity of nan month.

UPS workers person already authorized a onslaught should nan talks break down. Such a labour action would beryllium nan first since 1997 for UPS workers, successful a onslaught that lasted 15 days.

Both nan national and institution officials person said earlier that they wanted a woody finalized to forestall a strike, which could put millions of regular deliveries astatine risk.

“The Teamsters person stopped negotiating contempt UPS’s historical connection that builds connected our industry-leading pay,” nan institution said, adding that the union should return to negotiations.

The national had earlier successful nan time said UPS made an connection that was unanimously rejected and that nan institution had “walked distant from nan bargaining table.”

“UPS had a prime to make, and they person intelligibly chosen to spell down nan incorrect road,” said Sean O’Brien, wide president astatine nan Teamsters, which represents astir 340,000 full- and part-time U.S. drivers, package handlers and loaders astatine nan company.

The 1997 nationalist onslaught disrupted nan proviso of goods, costs nan institution $850 cardinal and sent immoderate customers to rivals.

UPS sweetened its connection past week, but O’Brien said it did not spell acold capable to reward workers who risked their lives to support packages moving during nan early days of nan COVID-19 pandemic that fueled large profits for UPS.

Labor unions of precocious person been motivated by stronger bargaining powerfulness pinch companies grappling pinch labour shortages since nan pandemic.

“Refusing to negotiate, particularly erstwhile nan decorativeness statement is successful sight, creates important unease among labor and customers and threatens to disrupt nan U.S. economy,” UPS said connected Wednesday.

