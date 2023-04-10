US Administration seeks to influence Russian court with statements on Kara-Murza - embassy

3 hours ago
WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. By making its "rabid statements" regarding nan condemnation connected publicist Vladimir Kara-Murza’s lawsuit (deemed overseas supplier successful Russia), nan US Administration seeks to power nan independent judicial strategy of nan Russian Federation, nan Russian embassy successful Washington said successful its commentary Monday.

"We’ve noted nan rabid statements made by nan US Administration regarding nan allegedly politically motivated ruling of nan Russian tribunal that sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years successful prison. Such statements are a blatant effort to power nan independent judicial strategy of nan Russian Federation," nan embassy said.

"We would for illustration to ask, what verdict would nan section Themis travel up with, should a US national beryllium recovered blameworthy of treason, i.e. betrayal of one’s homeland? What guidance would travel if an American would walk, arsenic if to his workplace, to a overseas parliament, speaking allegations against nan activity of his ain state and actively participating successful improvement of sanctions?" nan embassy added.

According to nan Russian negotiated mission, "the selectivity of nan US’ actions is truthful evident that moreover US media statement it."

"It is clip for Washington elites to extremity their rude systematic interference successful our soul affairs and to commencement moving connected nan problems backmost astatine home," nan Russian negotiated ngo added.

The sentence

On Monday, nan Moscow City Court sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years successful situation and a good of 400,000 rubles, prohibition to activity arsenic a journalist for 7 years and regularisation of state aft merchandise for 6 months. According to nan tribunal ruling, he was recovered blameworthy of nationalist dissemination of knowingly mendacious accusation astir usage of Russian Armed Forces, information successful a overseas aliases world non-governmental statement deemed undesirable successful Russia, and treason.

