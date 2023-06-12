US: Biden thanks Italy's Meloni for Ukraine, China support

US President Joe Biden thanked Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italians for their "very beardown support" of Ukraine.

The right-wing Meloni's first travel to nan White House arsenic premier brought together 2 G7 leaders pinch rather radically differing home policies who person nevertheless recovered communal crushed connected overseas argumentation matters since her inauguration past October.

Italy, which will return up nan rotating G7 presidency astatine nan commencement of adjacent year, has some taken a stern statement connected Russia's penetration of Ukraine and has indicated Rome mightiness halt its engagement successful China's world infrastructure-building Belt and Road Initiative.

Biden: Italian support for Ukraine 'makes a large difference'

"Italy and nan United States are besides opinionated beardown pinch Ukraine, and I compliment you connected your very beardown support successful defending against Russian atrocities, and that's what they are," Biden said during a mini information of nan gathering that was unfastened to reporters.

"And I convey nan Italian people. I want to convey them for supporting you and supporting Ukraine. It makes a large difference," he said.

In their associated connection aft their talks, nan 2 leaders again committed to support support for Ukraine for "as agelong arsenic it takes."

They besides made reference to a drawstring of different overseas argumentation issues, specified arsenic nan "vital value of maintaining bid and stableness successful nan Taiwan Strait," Italy's upcoming G7 presidency, stableness successful nan Indo-Pacific, nan creation of a "new abstraction dialogue" and much cyber-security cooperation, arsenic good arsenic stronger "bilateral and multilateral consultations connected nan opportunities and challenges posed by China."

Meloni: Strong ties 'regardless of governmental colors'

Meloni said that US-Italian relations should stay beardown "regardless of nan governmental colors" of nan countries' leaders astatine immoderate fixed time. She said that successful their consequence to Russia's penetration of Ukraine, "Western nations person shown that they tin trust connected each other."

Meloni besides visited nan Capitol connected Thursday for talks pinch different starring US politicians specified arsenic nan Republican Speaker of nan House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

McCarthy made reference to his maternal grandfather's migration from Italy to nan US conscionable complete a period agone and said "the enslaved betwixt these 2 countries is very strong."

Meloni said that she was gladsome to speech views connected galore world issues pinch Congressional members from some US parties "because it gives maine a complete image of nan overseas argumentation scenery from representatives elected by nan American people."

Domestic disagreements but communal crushed abroad

Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy statement has roots successful a statement that was nostalgic for fascism pursuing nan autumn of Benito Mussolini, but nan premier curate herself wrote successful her autobiography, "I don't clasp nan cult of fascism."

Her positions connected issues for illustration migrants' rights and same-sex parents look to guidelines successful stark opposition to those of Biden's Democrats.

Meloni said connected Wednesday that "no 1 asked maine astir LGBT rights" during her various talks successful nan Capitol.

Her right-wing posture has besides travel pinch a much skeptical stance than is sometimes emblematic successful Italy towards some Russia and China.

"On issues of overseas policy, there's been a batch of overlapping and mutually reinforcing approaches that we're taking connected pinch Italy," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby had noted earlier Meloni's talks pinch Biden.

Same-sex parents successful Italy look reliable times To position this video please alteration JavaScript, and see upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Italy's portion successful Belt and Road discussed

Italy became nan first and truthful acold only G7 state to motion up to assistance successful China's world infrastructure-building Belt and Road Initiative, to Washington's displeasure, successful 2019.

Although Meloni is yet to make immoderate decision, she has indicated a willingness to reconsider Italy's engagement erstwhile nan existent position expire successful March 2024.

"I discussed Belt and Road woody pinch Biden but nan US attack is not to dictate our China policy," she said aft Thursday's talks.

She described nan US arsenic Italy's "most important waste and acquisition partner extracurricular nan EU," while Biden alluded to a waste and acquisition measurement of immoderate $100 cardinal (€91 billion) past twelvemonth and said, "in my mind, there's nary logic why that can't increase."

Irregular migration and Mediterranean stability

Biden and Meloni's associated connection besides noted "the captious value of shared efforts to beforehand stableness and prosperity successful nan wider Mediterranean region, including by addressing nan guidelines causes of instability, coercion and irregular migration flows."

Italy declared a authorities of emergency complete irregular migration earlier this twelvemonth arsenic numbers rise, driven by inflation, unusually basking upwind and different factors.

The 2 countries besides affirmed their support for Tunisians "as Tunisia endures continued economical and governmental challenges" and said of a "shared desire for a prosperous, unafraid and antiauthoritarian Tunisia."

Tunisia has seen wide protests this week on nan 2nd day of President Kais Saied grabbing sweeping powers and suspending parliament successful what his opponents telephone a "coup."

Tunisia has a ample Italian organization and vice versa, pinch ties making love backmost to nan assemblage era.

It's besides facing longstanding economical challenges exacerbated by nan aftermath of nan COVID pandemic and nan effects of Russia's penetration of Ukraine.

Tunisia's Interior Ministry besides said connected Wednesday that 901 bodies, mostly of migrants bound for Europe aliases rather perchance Italy, had been recovered from its waters truthful acold this year.

msh/sri (AP, Reuters)