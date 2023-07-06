US Department of Homeland Security returns stolen funds to Bitfinex

Bitfinex mislaid 119,756 bitcoins successful a hack successful August 2016.

The hackers embarked connected a scheme to move nan stolen tokens aggregate times arsenic they tried to launder them.

In 2022, nan US Department of Homeland Security arrested 2 group suspected of hacking Bitfinex.

Cryptocurrency speech Bitfinex has revealed that nan US Department of Homeland Security has returned portion of nan costs stolen from nan speech aft a hack that took spot successful August 2016. The US Department of Homeland Security intercepted nan costs aft arresting 2 group suspected of nan hacking.

The costs returned by nan US Department of Homeland Security included $312,219.71 successful rate and 6.917 Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

The Bitfinex 2016 hack

The hack was astatine nan clip 1 of nan biggest successful nan cryptocurrency industry. A information flaw caused nan speech to suffer almost 119,756 Bitcoin (BTC), astatine nan clip worthy $71.8 million. At today’s marketplace price, nan stolen BTC is worthy much than 3 billion.

The Bitfinex hackers past started moving nan stolen cryptocurrencies successful an effort to launder them.

However, two culprits identified arsenic a joined mates were arrested by nan US authorities successful February 2022 and charged pinch conspiracy to perpetrate money laundering. The apprehension resulted successful nan betterment of stolen cryptocurrencies worthy $3.6 billion, making nan US authorities person nan wealthiest BTC wallet.

Distribution of nan recovered funds

Acknowledging nan betterment of portion of nan stolen funds, Bitfinex’s Chief of Technology Officer Paolo Ardoino said they:

“Look guardant to recovering arsenic overmuch of nan stolen bitcoin arsenic we perchance tin and redistributing that to holders of nan tokens that were issued successful consequence to nan hack successful 2016.”

The victims of nan Bitfinex hack had received Recovery Right Tokens (RTTs) that enactment arsenic an IOU. The RTTs could beryllium exchanged for rate aliases iFinex superior banal successful future. There were a full of 30 cardinal RRTs successful circulation, and nan crypto speech has said that nan costs it has recovered truthful acold are not capable to meet each nan redemptions.