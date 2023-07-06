US Geological Survey: Indonesia is World Biggest Nickel Producer with 21mn MT Reserves

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The United States Geological Survey (UgeloSGS) stated successful it is study that Indonesia is nan world's largest nickel shaper successful 2022 pinch reserves totaling measurement astatine 21 cardinal metric tons (mt), beating Australia's 19 cardinal (mt).
The study said that world nickel accumulation astatine mines reached 3.3 cardinal mt successful 2022, up 20.88% from 2021's 2.73 cardinal mt. Indonesia accounted for 48.48% aliases 1.6 cardinal mt to nan planet's nickel output that year.
According to mining-technology.com, GlobalData recorded Indonesia's nickel output grew 13 percent successful 2021. They estimate nan measurement to support increasing by a complaint of 4% per twelvemonth betwixt 2022 and 2026.
There are presently 4 salient mining companies that negociate Indonesia's nickel resources: Sumitomo Metal Mining, PT Vale Indonesia Tbk, PT Antam (Persero) Tbk., and Eramet.
DICKY KURNIAWAN | ANDIKA DWI
Click here to get nan latest news updates from Tempo successful Google News
Indonesia Responds to IMF's Call to Lift Nickel Export Ban
8 hari lalu
Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan responded to IMF's proposal for Indonesia to assistance nan export prohibition connected earthy minerals, including nickel.
Illegal Nickel Export Case Still nether Investigation, Says KPK
9 hari lalu
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) says that nan findings for nan alleged forbidden nickel export to China are nether investigation.
Indonesia to Be Able to Produce its Own EV successful 15 Years, Expert Says
13 hari lalu
Besides smelters, processing nickel ores to nutrient EVs would request manufacturers that process downstream products into nan main artillery material.
BKPM Head Lament IMF's Double Standard connected Nickel Export Ban
14 hari lalu
BKPM Head called nan IMF charismatic proposal against Indonesia's earthy mineral export a 'double modular move.'
Luhut to Meet IMF Managing Director, Discuss Nickel Downstreaming
15 hari lalu
Minister Luhut will beryllium gathering nan IMF to talk nan prohibition connected earthy nickel export.
Expert Criticizes Relaxed Export Ban for Freeport, Deemed Discriminatory
18 hari lalu
An master lamented nan government's relaxed export prohibition connected Freeport's mineral commodities.
President Jokowi's Son Gibran Shocked by Poll Championing Him successful Local Election
21 hari lalu
President Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is touted by a PPI study arsenic nan astir celebrated campaigner for nan Central Java gubernatorial election.
Indonesia's Nickel Industry Not Environmentally Friendly, JATAM Warns
27 hari lalu
JATAM claims location is an abundance of alleged biology violations crossed nickel mining sites successful Indonesia.
Nickel Company Highlights Indonesia's Role successful Electric Vehicle Industry
28 hari lalu
Nickel institution Trimegah Bangun Persada remains optimistic that Indonesia will person a cardinal domiciled successful nan electrical conveyance artillery industry.
Survey Shows 81 Percent Public Approval for Jokowi
56 hari lalu
The accrued nationalist restitution pinch Jokowi aligns pinch expanding affirmative sentiments towards nan government's responses economical recovery.