US Geological Survey: Indonesia is World Biggest Nickel Producer with 21mn MT Reserves

11 hours ago
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The United States Geological Survey (UgeloSGS) stated successful it is study that Indonesia is nan world's largest nickel shaper successful 2022 pinch reserves totaling measurement astatine 21 cardinal metric tons (mt), beating Australia's 19 cardinal (mt).

The study said that world nickel accumulation astatine mines reached 3.3 cardinal mt successful 2022, up 20.88% from 2021's 2.73 cardinal mt. Indonesia accounted for 48.48% aliases 1.6 cardinal mt to nan planet's nickel output that year.

According to mining-technology.com, GlobalData recorded Indonesia's nickel output grew 13 percent successful 2021. They estimate nan measurement to support increasing by a complaint of 4% per twelvemonth betwixt 2022 and 2026.

There are presently 4 salient mining companies that negociate Indonesia's nickel resources: Sumitomo Metal Mining, PT Vale Indonesia Tbk, PT Antam (Persero) Tbk., and Eramet.

DICKY KURNIAWAN | ANDIKA DWI

Source En

