US government moves nearly 10K Bitcoin worth over $300M related to Silk Road seizure

A cryptocurrency wallet associated pinch nan United States Department of Justice (DOJ) moved astir 9,825.25 Bitcoin worthy astir $299 cardinal successful a bid of transactions connected July 12.

It’s unclear astatine this clip whether nan transactions, which look to person yet propagated to astatine slightest 101 caller wallets, were sent to speech addresses for waste aliases stay successful nan custody of nan Justice Department.

DOJ Bitcoin transactions. Source: Screenshot via Blockchain.com

Initially, astir 9,825 of nan Bitcoin (BTC) associated pinch nan Silk Road seizure moved successful a brace of transactions sent to 3 addresses astatine astir 1:00 p.m. UTC. The bulk of nan coins — 8,200 BTC worthy astir $250 cardinal arsenic of nan clip of this article’s publication — were sent to a azygous address, which subsequently split nan full magnitude crossed 101 abstracted addresses a small complete an hr later:

An 8,200 BTC transaction from a wallet that received coins originating from nan DOJ. Source: Screenshot via Blockchain.com

The U.S. authorities antecedently revealed that it had plans to offload nan remainder of its BTC from nan Silk Road seizure complete nan people of 4 batch transactions passim nan remainder of nan almanac year.

According to existent on-chain data, it’s imaginable nan U.S. authorities could beryllium testing liquidity strategies. One relationship associated pinch batch transactions conducted connected March 7, 2023 appears to person profited successful nan magnitude of $237,934,919 connected 30,174.7 successful BTC holdings not presently associated pinch nan July 12 batch of transactions.

However, different relationship that received 9,825.6 BTC from nan DOJ during nan March 7 batch distributed those coins among 101 accounts. The aforesaid relationship later joined 599 different accounts to send a full of astir 0.1 BTC (about $3,032 arsenic of nan clip of this article’s publication) to yet different account, which past dispersed its holdings of astir 51 BTC crossed 37 addresses.

An astir 51 BTC transaction from a wallet that received coins originating from nan DOJ. Source: Screenshot via Blockchain.com

While speculation abounds astir nan nonstop quality of nan transactions, which now span immoderate 800-plus wallet addresses, nan sheer number of transactions and associated wallets makes search precisely what nan U.S. authorities is doing pinch each coin an progressively challenging endeavor.

This deficiency of certainty has led immoderate members of nan crypto organization to fearfulness that BTC is being “nuked” aliases that nan U.S. government’s wake-inducing coin activity will ripple passim nan cryptocurrency system and origin investors to wantonness what immoderate spot arsenic nan early stages of a bull run.

Bullish CPI and #bitcoin nuked Not a bully sign

— Algod (@AlgodTrading) July 12, 2023

Other enthusiasts person dismissed specified commentary arsenic unnecessary fear, uncertainty and uncertainty based connected nan deficiency of tidal activity — much than six hours aft nan transactions were clocked, BTC has seen little than 1% of marketplace movement.

