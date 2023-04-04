US: Harris meets Tennessee lawmakers expelled over gun demo

52 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. US: Harris meets Tennessee lawmakers expelled over gun demo

US Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tennessee connected Friday wherever she met pinch 2 Black lawmakers who were expelled from nan authorities legislature on Thursday.

Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were expelled successful retaliation for their protestation calling for stronger weapon power successful nan aftermath of a schoolhouse shooting successful Nashville.

A mobility to oust their achromatic workfellow Gloria Johnson, who besides protested, grounded by 1 vote. A two-thirds mostly was required to exclude them and, for nan astir part, representatives followed statement lines.

USA Nashville | Proteste nach Verweis von Abgeordneten aus Repräsentantenhaus wegen Teilnahme an Demo für mehr WaffenkontrolleThe determination to barroom 2 of nan 'Tenessee three' connected Thursday led to much protests successful nan state's legislative chambersImage: George Walker IV/AP Photo/picture alliance

Harris met "with authorities legislators, young group and advocates who successful nan aftermath of horrendous unit and calamity demanded their legislators return meaningful action to reside weapon violence," nan White House said.

The gathering took spot astatine Fisk University, a historically Black institution.

Tennessee Representative Yusuf Hakeem, a Democrat, told MSNBC that Harris' sojourn "lets america cognize firsthand that nan White House is very willing and concerned successful a meaningful way."

Kamala Harris pinch Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin PearsonKamala Harris met pinch "the Tennessee three" arsenic good arsenic different authorities legislators and weapon power activistsImage: Andrew Nelles/AP/picture alliance

Biden invites 'Tennessee three' to Washington

US President Joe Biden besides said pinch Jones, Pearson and Johnson — now known arsenic "the Tennessee three" — on Friday.

He thanked them "for their activity successful seeking to prohibition battle weapons and opinionated up for our antiauthoritarian values" and invited them to nan White House successful nan adjacent future.

A time earlier, Biden had said connected Twitter that nan expulsion of Jones and Pearson was "shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent."

zc/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP)

More
Source Dw

Related Article

Juez federal en Texas suspenderá aprobación de fármaco abortivo

Juez federal en Texas suspenderá aprobación de fármaco abortivo

38 minutes ago
Permanecen siete migrantes heridos en hospitales de Juárez

Permanecen siete migrantes heridos en hospitales de Juárez

48 minutes ago
Mifepristone: US judge halts approval for abortion pill

Mifepristone: US judge halts approval for abortion pill

1 hour ago
Afirma INM que apoyará a migrantes secuestrados en SLP

Afirma INM que apoyará a migrantes secuestrados en SLP

1 hour ago
Daisy Ridley vuelve como Rey en nueva cinta de Star Wars

Daisy Ridley vuelve como Rey en nueva cinta de Star Wars

1 hour ago
One tourist killed and seven wounded in car ramming attack in Tel Aviv

One tourist killed and seven wounded in car ramming attack in Tel Aviv

1 hour ago

Popular Article

KPK OTT Bupati Kepulauan Meranti dan Puluhan Pejabat Strategis

KPK OTT Bupati Kepulauan Meranti dan Puluhan Pejabat Strategis

23 hours ago
Climate-hit Barbados says it has a plan to overhaul World Bank and IMF

Climate-hit Barbados says it has a plan to overhaul World Bank and IMF

22 hours ago
Chloe Bailey keeps warm in a denim coat with a large fur collar as she stops by NBC Studios in NYC

Chloe Bailey keeps warm in a denim coat with a large fur collar as she stops by NBC Studios in NYC

23 hours ago
Kemenkeu: Kasus RAT Tak Boleh Ganggu Target Penerimaan Pajak

Kemenkeu: Kasus RAT Tak Boleh Ganggu Target Penerimaan Pajak

22 hours ago
Kelly Osbourne introduces her baby boy Sidney to the Easter bunny and captures the adorable moment

Kelly Osbourne introduces her baby boy Sidney to the Easter bunny and captures the adorable moment

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.