US: Harris meets Tennessee lawmakers expelled over gun demo

US Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tennessee connected Friday wherever she met pinch 2 Black lawmakers who were expelled from nan authorities legislature on Thursday.

Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were expelled successful retaliation for their protestation calling for stronger weapon power successful nan aftermath of a schoolhouse shooting successful Nashville.

A mobility to oust their achromatic workfellow Gloria Johnson, who besides protested, grounded by 1 vote. A two-thirds mostly was required to exclude them and, for nan astir part, representatives followed statement lines.

The determination to barroom 2 of nan 'Tenessee three' connected Thursday led to much protests successful nan state's legislative chambersImage: George Walker IV/AP Photo/picture alliance

Harris met "with authorities legislators, young group and advocates who successful nan aftermath of horrendous unit and calamity demanded their legislators return meaningful action to reside weapon violence," nan White House said.

The gathering took spot astatine Fisk University, a historically Black institution.

Tennessee Representative Yusuf Hakeem, a Democrat, told MSNBC that Harris' sojourn "lets america cognize firsthand that nan White House is very willing and concerned successful a meaningful way."

Kamala Harris met pinch "the Tennessee three" arsenic good arsenic different authorities legislators and weapon power activistsImage: Andrew Nelles/AP/picture alliance

Biden invites 'Tennessee three' to Washington

US President Joe Biden besides said pinch Jones, Pearson and Johnson — now known arsenic "the Tennessee three" — on Friday.

He thanked them "for their activity successful seeking to prohibition battle weapons and opinionated up for our antiauthoritarian values" and invited them to nan White House successful nan adjacent future.

A time earlier, Biden had said connected Twitter that nan expulsion of Jones and Pearson was "shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent."

