US helicopter raid kills senior ISIS leader in Syria

CNN —

A US chopper ambush successful northeast Syria targeted a elder ISIS leader and planner early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for US Central Command.

“We judge nan ambush killed a elder ISIS Syria leader and operational planner responsible for readying panic attacks successful nan Middle East and Europe,” said Col. Joe Buccino.

Two different equipped individuals were besides killed successful nan raid, Buccino said.

No US forces were wounded successful nan ambush and nary helicopters were changeable down, Buccino added.

On Monday day US Central Command identified nan elder ISIS leader arsenic Abd-al-Hadi Mahmud al-Haji Ali, who it said was responsible for readying panic attacks successful nan Middle East and Europe.

According to CENTCOM, nan chopper ambush targeting nan elder ISIS leader was launched aft nan US learned of intelligence revealing an ISIS crippled to kidnap officials abroad.

“We cognize ISIS retains nan desire to onslaught beyond nan MIddle East,” said Buccino. “This ambush deals a important rustle to ISIS operations successful nan region but does not destruct ISIS’ capacity to behaviour operations.”

No civilians were killed aliases injured, according to an earlier connection from CENTCOM.

“Though degraded, ISIS remains capable to behaviour operations wrong nan region pinch a desire to onslaught beyond nan Middle East,” Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said successful nan statement. “We will proceed nan relentless run against ISIS.”

The US has remained focused connected nan conclusion of ISIS successful Syria and Iraq arsenic portion of an ongoing run to forestall nan panic statement from increasing again.

One week ago, nan US captured an ISIS operative and 2 of his associates successful eastbound Syria successful different chopper raid, CENTCOM said.

“Operations against ISIS are important for nan information and stableness of nan region,” Buccino said pursuing nan raid.

This communicative has been updated pinch further information.