US intel officials: ‘No reason to doubt’ Putin claims Russia has moved nuclear weapons to Belarus

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has “no logic to doubt” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that Russia has moved a first batch of tactical atomic weapons to Belarus, elder DIA officials said connected Friday.

Putin said past period astatine nan St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that “the first [Russian] atomic warheads were delivered to nan territory of Belarus,” adding that they were placed location for “deterrence.”

Russia has astir 4,477 deployed and reserve atomic warheads, including astir 1,900 tactical atomic weapons, according to nan Federation of American Scientists. It is not clear really overmuch of that arsenal Putin intends to move, and US and Western officials person not publically confirmed that immoderate weapons person been transferred to Belarus.

But nan elder DIA officials told a mini group of reporters Friday that analysts person “no logic to doubt” Putin’s claims, and nary logic to uncertainty “that they person had immoderate success” successful transferring nan weapons.

The officials would not disclose why they judge that. They acknowledged that nan weapons are difficult for nan US intelligence organization to track, moreover done outer imagery.

US and Western officials told CNN earlier this period that it did not look that Belarus had vanished upgrading nan basal retention accommodation to location tactical atomic weapons, and that disposable outer imagery had not shown immoderate signs of nan benignant of preparations and information that would beryllium modular astatine a Russian atomic facility.

Other sources told CNN, however, that location are various accommodation successful Belarus, making love backmost to nan Soviet era, that could feasibly location immoderate of nan weapons.

Asked past week whether he had seen signs that Russia had moved nan weapons, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told CNN that nan UK had “seen signs of this progressing” and noted that Putin “doesn’t ever lie.” When pressed, however, Wallace besides declined to elaborate connected nan signs he had seen.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller likewise declined to reply questions earlier this period astir wherever nan weapons really are, but he said nan US expects Russia to “uphold” its nonproliferation obligations.

“I will opportunity that we proceed to actively show reports of nan Russia-Belarus statement to guarantee that Russia maintains power of its weapons successful nan arena of immoderate deployment to Belarus and upholds its obligations nether nan Treaty connected nan Non Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” he said during a briefing connected July 11. “We will beryllium paying adjacent attraction to immoderate deviation by Russia.”

Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko said past period that successful nan look of aggression, he would show “no hesitation” successful utilizing nan Russian tactical atomic weapons stationed connected Belarusian soil.

But nan elder DIA officials said they do not judge Lukashenko would person immoderate power complete nan arsenal. It would astir apt beryllium wholly controlled by Russia, nan officials said.

The DIA officials besides said they do not judge nan activity of nan weapons to Belarus would change nan world atomic scenery aliases summation nan consequence of a atomic incident, because they would beryllium successful retention alternatively than guardant deployed, and controlled by Russian forces.

Miller besides said nan US has “not seen immoderate logic to set our ain atomic posture nor immoderate denotation Russia is preparing to usage a atomic weapon.”

In his remarks past month, Putin said nan remainder of nan tactical atomic weapons Russia intends to move to Belarus would beryllium transferred “by nan extremity of nan summertime aliases by nan extremity of nan year.”