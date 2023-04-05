US planning North Korea ‘countermeasures’ with Asian allies

5 hours ago
Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo will meet to see ways to respond to alleged “provocations” by nan DPRK

Top atomic envoys from nan US, South Korea, and Japan will clasp a information of talks later this week connected North Korea’s atomic arsenal and rising tensions connected nan Korean Peninsula, including imaginable “countermeasures” against Pyongyang. 

The South Korean Foreign Ministry announced nan upcoming talks during a Tuesday property briefing, noting that its main atomic negotiator, Kim Gunn, would subordinate his US and Japanese counterparts for discussions successful Seoul connected April 7.

“At this meeting, nan main representatives of nan 3 countries will stock their appraisal of nan sedate business connected nan Korean Peninsula pursuing North Korea’s caller bid of provocations and talk countermeasures,” ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told reporters.

US nuclear-powered warship leads subject drills

While it’s unclear what benignant of response nan officials will consider, nan planned gathering comes amid soaring tensions pinch nan DPRK, which has conducted a ample number of weapons tests successful retaliation for continued US-led subject drills pinch South Korea successful caller months. Pyongyang has many times denounced nan exercises arsenic rehearsal for an invasion, and insists connected its correct to create its atomic arsenal to take sides against imaginable attack.

Under President Joe Biden, Washington has pursued a much bellicose attack to North Korea than his predecessor, Donald Trump, who arranged respective uncommon negotiated meetings pinch leader Kim Jong-un. Biden has alternatively demanded that Pyongyang wantonness its atomic weapons, which nan North has rejected arsenic a non-starter.

The US State Department said Biden’s typical typical for North Korea, Sung Kim, would be Friday’s atomic talks, arguing that ties pinch Japan and South Korea are “critical to strengthening location security.” 

Despite a dependable watercourse of warnings astir nan DPRK’s weapons from American officials, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters past period that nan authorities has seen “no indications” that North Korea is readying an “imminent” onslaught connected the US aliases its allies.

