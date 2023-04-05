US President Joe Biden urges tech firms to address risks of AI

  US President Joe Biden urges tech firms to address risks of AI

President Biden urges exertion companies to prioritize unafraid AI products earlier nationalist release, stressing nan request to reside imaginable risks to society, nationalist information and nan economy.

US President Joe Biden urges tech firms to reside risks of AI

United States President Joe Biden stated connected Tuesday that nan information of artificial intelligence (AI) is still uncertain and emphasized that exertion firms should guarantee that their products are unafraid earlier releasing them to nan public.

During a gathering pinch subject and exertion advisors, Biden acknowledged that AI could beryllium beneficial successful tackling issues specified arsenic illness and ambiance change. However, he stressed nan value of addressing imaginable risks to society, nationalist information and nan economy.

At nan opening of a gathering pinch nan President's Council of Advisors connected Science and Technology (PCAST), he stated that exertion companies must guarantee that their products are unafraid earlier releasing them to nan public. When questioned astir nan imaginable hazards of AI, he replied, "It is yet to beryllium determined. There is simply a possibility."

According to nan president, societal media has already demonstrated nan antagonistic effect that powerful technologies tin person successful nan absence of due measures to protect against them. "Absent safeguards, we spot nan effect connected nan intelligence wellness and self-images and feelings and hopelessness, particularly among young people," Biden said.

Related: Multiple US authorities regulators allege AI trading DApp is simply a Ponzi scheme

He repeated his telephone for Congress to o.k. non-partisan privateness laws that limit nan individual information gathered by exertion firms, prohibit child-targeted advertizing and springiness privilege to wellness and information successful merchandise development.

The Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy (CAIDP), a exertion morals organization, precocious urged nan U.S. Federal Trade Commission to forestall OpenAI from releasing caller commercialized versions of GPT-4, a connection exemplary that has some impressed and alarmed users owed to its human-like capacity to create written responses to prompts.

Magazine: All emergence for nan robot judge: AI and blockchain could toggle shape nan courtroom

More
Source Cointelegraph

