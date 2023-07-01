US Presidential campaigner Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was precocious announced arsenic a speaker astatine nan upcoming Mining Disrupt 2023, a highly anticipated arena successful nan Bitcoin mining community, taking spot successful Miami connected July 25-27th at nan Miami Airport Convention Center.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. besides said astatine nan Bitcoin 2023 conference earlier this twelvemonth successful Miami. Since then, nan statesmanlike campaigner has only accrued his devotion to Bitcoin, announcing that if elected president he would backmost nan US dollar pinch BTC, and besides destruct superior gains taxes connected bitcoin to dollar conversions.

Mining Disrupt will besides characteristic a beardown lineup of keynotes and chat panels, starring master speakers successful nan Bitcoin mining space, allowing attendees to study much astir and enactment updated connected nan latest products, strategies, and tendencies successful nan mining industry. The arena organizers expect astir 5,000 attendees astatine this year's conference, making it 1 of nan larger Bitcoin conferences of nan year.

Michael Cruz, Mining Disrupt laminitis and co-owner, reflected connected really acold nan convention has travel successful nan past fewer years: “What started arsenic nan Mining Disrupt telegram group for miners complete 6 years ago, turned successful to our first charismatic waste and acquisition show successful 2019, and now, we are thrilled to beryllium celebrating our 5th twelvemonth anniversary. What an amazing ride! We are very thankful for each nan support.”

Gabriel Rodriguez, co-owner of Mining Disrupt, emphasizes nan principle of nan arena arsenic a existent B2B Expo and conference, uniting starring companies successful Bitcoin mining from astir nan globe nether 1 roof. With complete 100 sponsors and exhibitors, their shared goals revolve astir building spot and fostering nan maturation of nan young mining industry.

Those who wish to study much astir this 2 day, 3 nighttime arena tin publication much connected their website here.