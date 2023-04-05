4 hours ago

US-Saudi Tensions Escalate as Report Says Crown Prince Is No Longer Interested in Pleasing the United States

After Saudi Arabia and members of nan Organization of nan Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) amazed nan world by announcing cuts to lipid production, a spokesperson for U.S. president Biden’s National Security Council stated that reducing accumulation is not advisable. According to a caller report, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has told associates that Riyadh is nary longer willing successful pleasing nan United States.

The Growing Shift Away from U.S. Dollar Hegemony successful Global Trade and Finance

There has been a batch of attraction connected OPEC members and nan BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) precocious arsenic respective members of these groups are shifting alliances. On Sunday, April 2, respective awesome lipid producers, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, nan United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, and Algeria, announced plans to trim lipid accumulation successful 2023. The cuts will statesman successful May, and it is estimated that accumulation will beryllium reduced by 1.15 cardinal barrels of lipid per day.

After nan decision, nan White House responded to nan news by stating that cutting lipid accumulation was not advisable. Despite statements from nan Biden management and various Democratic policymakers vowing consequences nan past clip awesome lipid producers trim accumulation successful October 2022, Saudi Arabia’s leaders do not look to care. According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report published connected April 3, Prince Mohammed “told associates precocious past twelvemonth that he was nary longer willing successful pleasing nan [United States].”

According to a study by Summer Said and Stephen Kalin successful nan WSJ, “people acquainted pinch nan conversation” explained that nan prince wants “something successful return for thing he gives Washington.” The study besides claims that nan lipid accumulation trim “has awesome governmental ramifications and could adhd to Riyadh’s already important tensions pinch Washington.” Last October, Saudi authorities officials reportedly mocks president Joe Biden complete his intelligence acuity. In July, Biden flew to Saudi Arabia to meet pinch nan prince and pressed nan Saudis for much lipid production.

While nan Saudi authorities and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman are not willing successful pleasing nan U.S. these days, Saudi Arabia’s narration pinch China has grown stronger.

However, nan Saudi authorities refused his requests, and aft Biden left, nan U.S. president was bullied connected a television broadcast aired successful Saudi Arabia, calling him “Sleepy Joe.” At that time, group acquainted pinch nan matter told nan WSJ that unnamed members of nan Saudi authorities opportunity nan prince and his squad privately make nosy of president Biden down his back. Biden was besides mocked erstwhile he traveled to spot nan prince and decided not to shingle nan prince’s hand, alternatively offering a pandemic-inspired fist bump.

Amid nan Saudi government’s connection and America’s tensions pinch nan BRICS nations, nan U.S. government’s exceptionalism that inspired nan 2004 drama “Team America: World Police” seems to beryllium fading faster than ever before. This year, aft a 48-year narration solely pinch nan U.S. dollar, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia’s finance minister, said nan kingdom is unfastened to trading successful currencies different than nan U.S. dollar.

Many analysts and economists person stressed that nan U.S. dollar has been propped up by nan petrodollar strategy since 1944. The caller events successful 2023 bespeak that nan greenback’s superiority is taking a backmost seat, and galore officials overseas don’t look to attraction what nan U.S. thinks these days.

Tags successful this story alliance, Biden Administration, Brazil, BRICS countries, China, China Saudi government, climate change, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, Currency, diplomacy, economic policy, Energy, energy transition, environmental policy, Finance, fossil fuels, Global Trade, green technology, India, international relations, Middle East, National Security Council, Negotiations, oil market, oil production, opec, petrodollar, pleasing, political ramifications, Renewable Energy, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tensions, United States, US Dollar, US-Saudi relations, Washington

What do you deliberation nan semipermanent implications of these tensions betwixt nan U.S. and Saudi Arabia will beryllium connected nan world lipid marketplace and nan world relations betwixt these 2 countries? Share your thoughts astir this taxable successful nan comments conception below.

Jamie Redman Jamie Redman is nan News Lead astatine Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist surviving successful Florida. Redman has been an progressive personnel of nan cryptocurrency organization since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written much than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News astir nan disruptive protocols emerging today.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a nonstop connection aliases inducement of an connection to bargain aliases sell, aliases a proposal aliases endorsement of immoderate products, services, aliases companies. Bitcoin.com does not supply investment, tax, legal, aliases accounting advice. Neither nan institution nor nan writer is responsible, straight aliases indirectly, for immoderate harm aliases nonaccomplishment caused aliases alleged to beryllium caused by aliases successful relationship pinch nan usage of aliases reliance connected immoderate content, equipment aliases services mentioned successful this article.