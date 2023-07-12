US senators reintroduce crypto bill aimed at comprehensive regulation

United States Sens. Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand will reintroduce authorities aimed astatine establishing a broad regulatory model for integer assets.

The U.S. lawmakers said they would reintroduce nan Responsible Financial Innovation Act to nan Senate connected July 12 aft astir a twelvemonth of being tabled successful nan erstwhile convention of Congress. The bipartisan portion of authorities — Lummis is simply a personnel of nan Republican Party, and Gillibrand is simply a Democrat — was aimed astatine clarifying nan roles of nan Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission successful regulating integer assets, arsenic good arsenic providing user protection.

The crypto plus manufacture is present to stay. Today, @SenGillibrand and I are reintroducing landmark authorities to create a national regulatory model that allows crypto businesses and investors to prosper present successful America while protecting consumers from bad actors. pic.twitter.com/z2pr0evWt2

— Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) July 12, 2023

The Lummis-Gillibrand measure was first introduced successful June 2022 amid nan crypto marketplace clang that resulted successful nan bankruptcies of respective high-profile firms and nan value of galore tokens plummeting. According to nan truth expanse provided by Lummis, nan updated authorities will see updates to nan U.S. taxation codification allowing nan manufacture “to money its ain oversight,” arsenic good arsenic guardrails “to forestall different FTX-style arena from occurring” — nan crypto speech collapsed successful November 2022 aft nan measure was introduced.

Lummis’ and Gillibrand’s measure was drafted aft nan illness of Terraform Labs, nan South Korea-based patient that saw its algorithmic stablecoin depeg from nan U.S. dollar. As a result, nan authorities will besides require costs stablecoins to beryllium issued only by depository institutions.

Related: US legislator revamps efforts for crypto regulations amid SEC lawsuits

Some lawmakers and manufacture leaders person criticized U.S. regulators for a deficiency of clarity that would let firms to run without consequence of enforcement actions aliases different crackdowns. Many successful nan abstraction person praised nan Lummis-Gillibrand measure for taking bipartisan action astatine a clip erstwhile immoderate elected officials person politicized aspects of nan crypto abstraction — from Sen. Elizabeth Warren highlighting illicit uses of integer assets to Florida politician and 2024 statesmanlike campaigner Ron DeSantis calling for a ban connected cardinal slope integer currencies.

While nan Responsible Financial Innovation Act is 1 option, members of nan House of Representatives person projected different authorities aimed astatine addressing a model for cryptocurrencies. A chat draught released successful June successful nan House would largely limit nan SEC’s authority complete crypto firms, while nan House Financial Services Committee has besides drafted authorities proposing nan Federal Reserve become nan main regulator down establishing requirements for stablecoins.

Collect this article arsenic an NFT to sphere this infinitesimal successful history and show your support for independent publicity successful nan crypto space.

Magazine: Crypto regulation: Does SEC Chair Gary Gensler person nan last say?