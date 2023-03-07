US stresses need for 'Cold War'-era crisis mechanisms with China

Efforts to build a level nether US-China relations person yet to beryllium successful and coming months will find if it is imaginable to reestablish constructive diplomacy pinch Beijing, a apical White House charismatic said connected Thursday, stressing nan request for "Cold War"-era hotlines and different situation mechanisms.

Speaking astatine a clip of heightened tensions pinch China complete a US stopover by Taiwan's president, US Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said Washington had made clear to Beijing it was fresh to person different telephone betwixt President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"We're prepared and, from our perspective, we want to support lines of connection unfastened and it is our volition to support those lines open," he said astatine an arena hosted by nan Center for a New American Security (CNAS) deliberation tank.

Biden said past period aft a US combatant pitchy changeable down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that he planned to speak to Xi astir nan section and clear nan air, but this has yet to hap and tensions person only risen since.

Campbell said nan Chinese had been "reluctant to prosecute successful discussions astir confidence-building aliases situation communications, aliases hotlines" and it would beryllium a "responsible step" to person specified mechanisms, fixed that Chinese and US subject forces operated successful proximity to each other.

"We built those during nan Cold War. We deliberation that they're due now," he added.

Campbell said nan US was successful nan early stages of a caller shape of competitory relations pinch China.

"There's besides a nickname that successful galore respects our efforts to build a foundation, a level nether nan narration and guardrails, person yet to beryllium successful," he said, referring to US priorities erstwhile Biden and Xi past said astatine a gathering successful Bali successful November.