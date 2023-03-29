US Supreme Court won't review GOP-controlled Kansas congressional map

The U.S. Supreme Court won't reappraisal a legislature redistricting rule enacted by nan Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature that immoderate voters and Democrats saw arsenic governmental gerrymandering.

The nation's highest tribunal said Monday without mentation that it won't perceive an entreaty of a Kansas Supreme Court ruling from May 2022 that upheld nan redistricting law, which was challenged by 11 voters.

The entreaty centered connected nan Kansas court's rejection of critics' claims that nan caller legislature representation was racially gerrymandered. The Kansas tribunal besides ruled that nan authorities constitution permits partisan gerrymandering.

The GOP representation had appeared to wounded nan chances of reelection past twelvemonth for nan only Democrat successful nan state's legislature delegation, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, successful her Kansas City-area district. But Davids still won her title successful November by 12 percent points.

The rule besides moved nan wide northeastern Kansas city of Lawrence into a territory pinch heavy Republican occidental Kansas.

The Legislature must redraw governmental boundaries astatine slightest erstwhile each 10 years to guarantee that districts are arsenic adjacent successful organization arsenic possible. The Kansas Supreme Court divided 4-3 connected whether nan authorities constitution allows partisan gerrymandering.

The Kansas court's mostly said nan authorities constitution doesn't barroom lawmakers from considering partisan factors successful drafting their maps. It added that authorities courts would person nary clear modular for what constitutes improper gerrymandering absent a "zero tolerance" standard.