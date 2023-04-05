US to expand military training for Ukraine

Washington announced nan move alongside a caller $2.6 cardinal weapons package for Kiev

The Pentagon has said it is preparing to expand its training of Ukrainian forces, noting nan instruction would attraction connected different types of weapons and maneuvers. While nan US has sought to accelerate its shipment of Abrams main conflict tanks to Kiev, training connected that level has yet to begin.

Speaking to reporters for a inheritance briefing connected Tuesday, a elder defense charismatic said that successful summation to a recently approved weapons package worthy much than $2.6 billion, Washington has besides “expanded US-led training” to attraction connected “combined arms and associated maneuver operations.”

Though nan charismatic provided fewer specifications connected nan caller training, they noted that 4,000 Ukrainian troops had precocious completed instruction connected nan US-made Bradley fighting conveyance and nan Stryker armored unit carrier, some of which person been supplied to Kiev. Since fighting pinch Russia began past year, nan Pentagon has trained much than 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers successful total, galore of them successful Germany, nan charismatic added.

However, asked astir training for nan M1 Abrams vessel – which Washington has besides agreed to vessel to Ukraine contempt first reluctance – nan charismatic said it had not moreover started, arsenic nan subject is “still moving connected nan instrumentality procurement.” They could not supply an nonstop timeline for erstwhile it mightiness begin, but hoped it could move guardant “relatively soon.”

After initially refusing to nonstop conflict tanks, President Joe Biden reversed people earlier this twelvemonth erstwhile Germany said it would supply its ain Leopard tanks, opting to vessel 31 units. Deliveries were primitively group to return up to 2 years, prompting nan Pentagon to again alteration people and connection an older version of nan aforesaid weapon, which could now scope nan battlefield by nan fall.

The US has besides instructed Ukrainian troops connected a assortment of different weapons systems – including nan Patriot rocket defense artillery on US territory – and held “combined-arms” training astatine bases successful Germany.

The caller weapons package announced successful conjunction pinch nan expanded training includes further artillery rounds, rockets, missiles and different ammunition, 30mm weapon trucks, grenade launchers, and Javelin anti-tank systems. The assistance brought full US subject assistance to Ukraine to astir $36 cardinal since Biden took agency successful 2021.

Despite immense sums of money and weapons donated to Ukrainian forces, aggregate training programs hosted by nan US military, and Western intelligence support offered to Kiev, American officials proceed to insist Washington is not a subordinate successful nan conflict. Moscow has many times warned against overseas arms shipments to Ukraine, arguing they would not deter its subject intends and only prolong nan fighting.