USA: Has Joe Biden kept his campaign promises?

What galore had already been expecting has now go reality: US President Joe Biden has announced he will beryllium moving for a 2nd word successful office. The octogenarian is throwing his chapeau successful nan ringing for nan Democratic Party for nan November 2024 statesmanlike election. As his reelection run takes off, we look backmost astatine what he's achieved truthful far: When he first ran for president successful 2020, Joe Biden set his sights precocious — but what has he been capable to deliver? What challenges has he had to overcome?

Unemployment: reduced

In 2020, nan coronavirus situation successful peculiar led to a massive summation successful unemployment, which peaked astatine much than 14%.

Today, Biden tin pat himself connected nan backmost for being nan president who trim nan unemployment complaint to 3.4%, nan lowest level successful 50 years. Many much jobs than expected were created successful nan US system — in nan non-agricultural sector alone, employers added 517,000 caller jobs, according to nan US Department of Labor.

US tech trends: boosted

In August 2022, Biden helped nan home spot manufacture boost semiconductor production with $52 cardinal (€47 billion) successful national backing and nan US CHIPS and Science Act.

Future technologies, including machine chips, batteries, electrical cars, and moreover captious minerals are to beryllium "made successful nan USA" again. Supply chains are to beryllium secured pinch finance incentives and progressive business policies. The move is already proving successful: each awesome world spot and artillery manufacturers person planned billion-dollar finance projects successful nan USA.

Quantum computers and the future of US-made microchips

Inflation Reduction Act: introduced

Grants, taxation credits, loans — complete nan adjacent 10 years, nan US will walk astir $369 cardinal to combat nan ambiance situation arsenic portion of nan Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into rule successful August 2022. Renewable energies are to beryllium expanded, power ratio successful backstage households improved, and emissions from state and coal-fired powerfulness plants reduced.

Customers buying electic vehicles person a $4,000 taxation trim if nan car is used, and $7,500 if it is new. The US wants to trim CO2 emissions by 40% by 2030.

Joe Biden signed nan Inflation Reduction Act successful Washington successful August, 2022Image: Susan Walsh/AP Photo/picture confederation

Health care: strengthened

As portion of nan IRA, $64 cardinal are earmarked for nan US healthcare system, to thief citizens pinch nan costs of their backstage wellness security and make medicine narcotics much affordable. Personal contributions are besides capped, pinch diabetic patients only having to salary $35 dollars a period for insulin.

Infrastructure: renewed

Worth astir a trillion dollars, nan infrastructure bill was passed pinch a bipartisan mostly backmost successful November 2021. Biden's modernization task foresees overhauling roads, bridges and railroad tracks, arsenic good arsenic ports and airports successful crossed nan country. The measure besides forsees building much charging stations for electrical cars and promoting electrical busses. Finally, agrarian communities are group to person broadband net access.

Same-sex marriage: protected

Biden signed nan Respect for Marriage Act into rule successful December 2022. It stipulates that individual states must admit same-sex marriages performed successful different US states. The enactment besides overturned authorities already deemed unconstitutional that defined matrimony arsenic a national betwixt a man and a woman.

As he assumed office, Biden made history erstwhile he appointed an openly cheery man to cabinet: Pete Buttigieg is Transportation Secretary.

Transatlantic relations: restored

While his predecessor Donald Trump relied connected America going it alone, and moreover mused aloud astir nan US withdrawing from nan occidental defense confederation NATO, Biden has steered nan US backmost toward accepted US argumentation and world cooperation. After Russia's penetration of Ukraine, nan US took nan lead in providing associated support for Ukraine alongside nan European Union (EU). The US has since provided much than €70 cardinal successful assistance to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz successful 2022 successful Germany astatine nan G7 SummitImage: Martin Meissner/AP Photo/picture alliance

Gun laws: tightened (slightly)

When Biden signed gun information legislation into law in June 2022, he called it a landmark stride toward protecting against weapon violence, but besides conceded that he had hoped for more. The bipartisan minimum discuss betwixt Democrats and Republicans calls for greater controls for weapon buyers nether nan property of 21. Financial incentives were meant to promote individual states to temporarily remove firearms from perchance vulnerable weapon owners.

A billion-dollar package is aimed astatine making schools safer and providing amended intelligence wellness attraction successful nan country. Biden's bid to prohibition battle rifles grounded owed to Republican opposition, however. After nan deadly shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York that claimed nan lives of 19 children and 12 adults successful total, nan rule fell short of expectations.

Right to abortion: not enforced

Biden's grounds is marred by nan truth that he was incapable to travel done connected galore of nan legislative plans he had initially announced. Thus, nan expanded kid taxation credit has expired and not been renewed, nan student indebtedness programme has been put connected hold, and constabulary betterment is besides stalling. And notably, Biden and nan Democratic Party person grounded to make imaginable a nationwide right to abortion. The conservative-dominated Supreme Court overturned nan law correct to abortion successful June 2022.

Withdrawal from Afghanistan: botched

The hasty withdrawal from Kabul was a debased constituent successful Biden's presidency. Pictures of Afghan citizens desperately clinging to US removal planes shocked nan world.

The president wanted to extremity nan warfare successful Afghanistan arsenic softly arsenic possible, but nan unit withdrawal turned into a fiasco.

In particular, Biden's stubborn and nationalist insistence connected making nan history books by ending operations earlier September 11, 2021 — precisely 20 years aft nan violent attacks connected nan World Trade Center and nan Pentagon — was heavy criticized. Amidst removal efforts, another violent attack successful beforehand of nan Kabul airdrome killed astatine slightest 170 Afghan citizens and 13 US soldiers.

A termination explosive onslaught astatine Kabul airdrome killed 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US marinesImage: U.S. Central Command/Handout/REUTERS

Immigration: unaddressed

Along nan US-Mexico border, Biden said he wanted to implement a much humane migration argumentation than his predecessor Donald Trump, and tapped his vice president Kamala Harris to caput his administration's separator response. But truthful far, their mission has failed. While children are nary longer torn distant from their parents astatine nan separator and locked successful cage-like camps, families are still being separated.

Expedited deportations without judicial reappraisal are communal practice. The number of group who beforehand to nan separator each time remains precocious — 8,000 successful December 2022. Biden's caller scheme allows ineligible introduction to up to 30,000 migrants per period from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Haiti for 2 years if they walk a strict inheritance check. In exchange, 30,000 immigrants deemed illegal from those countries will beryllium deported.

This article was translated from German.