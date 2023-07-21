Used EV prices fall fuelling increased demand, claims Auto Trader

Share



According to nan latest information from Auto Trader’s Retail Price Index, nan maturation successful utilized car unit values has softened somewhat this month, easing from an summation of 3.2% year-on-year (YoY) successful June, to 2.8% successful July (up to 20th).

On a much granular level, nan header fig masks beardown rates of maturation crossed substance types and property cohorts, particularly among older cars. In fact, nan existent mean unit worth of a second-hand car aged complete 15 years aged is £5,805, which is an 8.7% summation connected July 2022, and a 2.6% summation connected past month, June 2023.

The only property cohort to grounds a contraction successful worth this period are those vehicles aged 1-3-years-old, pinch nan mean unit value (£27,003) presently down -2.0% connected past year. This softening is being driven by nan ongoing driblet successful nan worth of low-emission vehicles which are dragging backmost nan mean values for this property group of cars.

In fact, whilst nan unit worth of petrol and diesel cars aged 1-3-years-old person some accrued 3%YoY, their plug-in-hybrid and electrical counterparts person fallen -15% and -24% respectively.

Electric unit values proceed to contract, but stabilising arsenic proviso surge slows

This disparity betwixt traditionally and alternatively fuelled cars is accordant pinch nan wider unit market. With nan complaint of proviso maturation (+174% YoY) continuing to outpace nan different robust levels of maturation successful user request (+6% YoY), electric conveyance unit prices (across each ages) are still contracting connected a YoY basis, pinch existent values (£31,622) down -20.7% connected past year.

In contrast, nan mean unit value of a used petrol (£16,519) and diesel (£16,570) car, of immoderate property group, is up 5.2% and 5.1% YoY respectively.

Says Sue Robinson, Chief Executive of nan National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA):

“The utilized car marketplace continues to usability successful bully stead; values are rising, proviso is improving, and request is robust. Electric conveyance prices are besides stabilising which is positive, nan value parity betwixt EVs and ICE has ever been 1 of nan important barriers to take for motorists.

“With utilized EV prices declining and edging progressively person to nan value scope of user budgets, nan information is starting to show an uptick successful demand, opening doors of opportunity for retailers to return advantage of this market.”

Top 10 utilized car value maturation (all substance types) | July MtD (up to 20th) 2023 vs July 2022 like-for-like

Ranks Make Model July 23 MTD Average Asking Price Price Change (YoY) Price Change

(MoM) 1 Peugeot Partner Tepee £10,554 21.3% 5.3% 2 Fiat Panda £6,774 15.7% 0.2% 3 Suzuki Jimny £11,096 15.0% 0.0% 4 Volkswagen up! £9,028 13.8% 0.2% 5 Hyundai i10 £8,466 11.9% 0.4% 6 Renault Scenic £6,004 11.5% 0.7% 7 Peugeot 208 £11,205 10.9% 0.0% 8 Volkswagen Beetle £8,022 10.8% 1.8% 9 Kia Picanto £9,410 10.7% 0.0% 10 Volkswagen CC £8,790 10.5% -0.8%

Top 10 utilized car value contraction (all substance types) | July MtD (up to 20th) 2023 vs July 2022 like-for-like

Rank Make Model July MtD 23 Average Asking Price Price Change

(YoY) Price Change (MoM) 10 Smart forfour £9,178 -6.4% -1.2% 9 Audi Q8 £53,654 -7.1% -0.9% 8 Land Rover Defender 90 £64,254 -7.4% 0.4% 7 DS AUTOMOBILES DS 3 CROSSBACK £18,141 -7.5% -1.4% 6 Volvo XC40 £31,688 -9.8% -1.0% 5 Hyundai KONA £20,247 -10.1% -1.6% 4 BMW 8 Series £47,075 -11.9% -0.7% 3 Hyundai IONIQ £17,515 -12.0% -1.0% 2 Porsche Taycan £93,813 -20.7% -2.0% 1 Tesla Model S £34,834 -23.3% 2.3%

Jul 21, 2023Chris Price

